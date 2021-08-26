IceCure Medical : Shares to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on August 26, 2021

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that its ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The Company's shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on today, August 26, 2021, at market open, under the ticker symbol "ICCM." The Company will maintain the listing of its ordinary shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICCM."

"We are proud and excited to achieve the milestone of listing our shares on the Nasdaq, which represents the latest in a series of significant accomplishments for IceCure this year," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure. "We believe that the Nasdaq listing of our shares will help expand our global reach and raise our profile among investors and business partners, alike."

"This listing will make it easier for U.S.-based and international investors to be part of the IceCure story, provide more liquidity to our stock and help raise our visibility among U.S. and global investors, as well as the analyst community," added Ronen Tsimerman, Chief Financial Officer of IceCure.

The Nasdaq listing follows the Company's previously announced January 2021 private placement of $15 million.

Sullivan & Worcester acted as IceCure Israeli and U.S. legal counsel in connection with the Nasdaq listing.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-258660) relating to the ordinary shares issued in the private placement on August 25, 2021. Additionally, the Company is transitioning to a reporting format in accordance with the provisions of Chapter E3 of the Securities Law, 5728-1968, and the regulations enacted thereunder (hereinafter: the "Law"), i.e., based on a reporting format of the U.S. securities law, pursuant to the provisions of Section 35(32) of the Law and pursuant to a resolution of the meeting of the Company's shareholders dated March 7, 2021 (reference no.: 2021-01-027753).

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com.

