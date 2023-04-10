Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. IceCure Medical Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICCM   IL0011224156

ICECURE MEDICAL LTD

(ICCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-08
4.119 ILS   +0.37%
04:16aIcecure Medical : April 2023
PU
03/29Transcript : IceCure Medical Ltd, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2023
CI
03/29IceCure Medical Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IceCure Medical : April 2023

04/10/2023 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Freezing cancer in its tracks

IceCure Medical enabling nonsurgical, treatment of cancerous tumors

Corporate Presentation | April 2023

(NASDAQ & TASE: ICCM) icecure-medical.com

Nasdaq & TASE: ICCM

Forward Looking Statement

Disclaimer:

IMPORTANT: The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by IceCure Medical Ltd. (the "Company", "we" or "us") and any question-and- answer session that will follow the oral presentation (collectively, the "Presentation"). This Presentation contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our regulatory, marketing and commercialization strategy, the expected timing of obtaining regulatory approval for our various products, patient trials and clinical data readout, proposed trials that may occur in the future, the timing and implementation of our collaborations with various partners and the execution of definitive agreements relating to such collaborations and the potential benefits and impact our products could have on improving patient health care. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of our management only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; we may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our clinical trials; our products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, our technology may not be validated as we progress further and our methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with our process; our products may be more expensive than we anticipate; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; our patents may not be sufficient; our products may harm recipients; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting us, reference is made to our reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company or any other entity, and nothing contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any action, contract, commitment or relating thereto or to the securities of the Company.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Presentation. The Presentation has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Presentation, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results.

Nasdaq & TASE: ICCM

2

Introducing ProSense®

Non-surgicalNext-Generation Cryoablation

Technology

Cryoablation is a minimally invasive image guided (US or CT) treatment that uses extreme cold to freeze and accurately destroy diseased tissue within the tumor zone

IceCure's flagship product ProSense® cryoablates tumors quickly and with minimal pain*

Utilizing effective liquid nitrogen (LN2) for maximum freezing, safety and efficacy

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfhQJ3SN6wQ

* freezing effect on tissue from cryoablation produces less pain compared to heat ablation

Nasdaq & TASE: ICCM

3

Company Highlights

ICE3 Breast Cancer Trial

Regulatory approval in 15*

Growing number of

Wide market applications

countries including EU,

$2.4 B tumor ablation market

in US for FDA approval in treating

China & US FDA Clearance;

global distribution

by 2028 †

early-stage breast tumors

Filed FDA De Novo for

agreements

early-stagelow-risk breast

cancer patients at high

risk to surgery

Collaboration with

Reimbursement: CPT III

30 patents in IP

Successful

Excellent Patient

ASBrS for registry trial

for breast cancer

portfolio for advanced

transition from

and update of

cryoablation facility fee

LN2 technology

clinical and R&D

& Physician

guidelines

established

stages to

Feedback

commercialization

*Brazil - cryoprobes and introducers only †Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market) Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independently verified by the company

Nasdaq & TASE: ICCM

4

Market Opportunities

Tumor Ablation

Tumor Ablation Market Expected To Reach

$2.4 Billion in 2028†

$2.4B

(CAGR)

Potential driven

by non/minimal

invasive

$1.0B

treatments such

as

2021

2028

Cryoablation†

Growing

Increasing demand

Push for reduced

cancer

for non/minimal-

cost of care by

burden

invasive solutions

insurers and payers

†Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market) Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independently verified by the company

US Cryoablation

Breast Tumors

  • Targeting ~288K new invasive breast cancer patients estimated in 2022*
  • 10% of female pop. est. to have fibroadenomas**

Breast Cancer

Breast Fibroadenoma

Interventional Radiology

118K New kidney and liver cancer patients in 2021*

Kidney

Lung

Bone

Additional

Liver

Cancer

Cancer

Cancer

future indications

(Such as Prostate Cancer)

**https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK535345/#article-18600.s6

Nasdaq & TASE: ICCM

5

Disclaimer

IceCure Medical Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ICECURE MEDICAL LTD
04:16aIcecure Medical : April 2023
PU
03/29Transcript : IceCure Medical Ltd, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2023
CI
03/29IceCure Medical Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/28Icecure Medical Receives Regulatory Approval in China for Commercial Use of Its Icesens..
CI
03/22Certain Ordinary Shares of IceCure Medical Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
03/20HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IceCure Medical With Buy Rating, $3 Price Target
MT
03/01Icecure Medical : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement and F..
PU
02/09IceCure Medical Ltd Reports Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results for the Twelve Months..
CI
01/23IceCure Medical Ltd Receives Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Off..
CI
01/18Icecure Medical : January 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICECURE MEDICAL LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5,38 M - -
Net income 2023 -17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 52,2 M 52,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart ICECURE MEDICAL LTD
Duration : Period :
IceCure Medical Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICECURE MEDICAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eyal Shamir Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronen Tsimerman Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Ron Abraham Mayron Chairman
Naum Muchnik Vice President-Research, Development & Engineering
Doron Pinhas Birger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICECURE MEDICAL LTD-23.05%52
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.48%221 911
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.96%180 060
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.18%89 981
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.23%71 981
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.24%66 331
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer