IceCure Medical : Other Report or Announcement

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-267272 The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and they are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale thereof is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED DECEMBER 20, 2022 PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus dated September 14, 2022) Ordinary Shares IceCure Medical Ltd. We are offering ordinary shares, no par value, or the Ordinary Shares. We are offering all of the Ordinary Shares offered by this prospectus. Our Ordinary Shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "ICCM." On December 20, 2022, the last reported sale price of our Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq was $ per share. Our Ordinary Shares are also listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "ICCM." On December 20, 2022, the aggregate market value of our Ordinary Shares held by non-affiliates was approximately $43,987,398 based on 16,918,230 Ordinary Shares outstanding held by non-affiliates and a per share price of $2.60 based on the closing sale price of our Ordinary Shares on December 20, 2022. During the 12 calendar months immediately prior to and including the date of this prospectus supplement we have not offered any securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5 on Form F-3. We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act, and a "foreign private issuer", as defined in Rule 405 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and are eligible for reduced public company reporting requirements. Additionally, we are a "controlled company" as defined under the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rules because our existing controlling shareholder, Epoch Partner Investments Limited, is able to exercise more than 50.0% of the total voting power of our issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. We have retained A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, or A.G.P. or the Placement Agent, to act as our lead placement agent in connection with the securities offered by this prospectus supplement. A.G.P. is not purchasing or selling any of these securities nor are they required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but has agreed to use its best efforts to sell the securities offered by this prospectus supplement. We have agreed to pay A.G.P. a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised in this offering as set forth in the table below. Per Share Total Public offering price $ $ Placement Agent fees(1)(2) $ $ Proceeds to us (before expenses) $ $ We refer you to "Plan of Distribution" for additional information regarding total placement agent compensation. In the case of certain identified investors, the placement agent fee will be 3.0% of the gross proceeds in this offering. Epoch Partner Investments Limited has indicated an interest in purchasing an aggregate of up to $ million of Ordinary Shares in this offering at the public offering price. Because this indication of interest is not a binding agreement or commitment to purchase, Epoch Partner Investments Limited could determine to purchase more, fewer or no Ordinary Shares in this offering, or we could determine to sell more, fewer or no Ordinary Shares to Epoch Partner Investments Limited. Delivery of the Ordinary Shares to purchasers offered pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is expected to be made on or about December , 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Lead Placement Agent A.G.P. Co-Placement Agent Brookline Capital Markets a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC The date of this prospectus supplement is December , 2022 Prospectus Supplement Page ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT S-ii CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS S-iii PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY S-1 THE OFFERING S-3 RISK FACTORS S-4 USE OF PROCEEDS S-7 DIVIDEND POLICY S-8 DILUTION S-9 CAPITALIZATION S-10 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION S-11 LEGAL MATTERS S-13 EXPERTS S-14 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION S-15 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE S-16 Prospectus ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 ABOUT OUR COMPANY 2 RISK FACTORS 3 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 4 CAPITALIZATION 5 USE OF PROCEEDS 6 DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES 7 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 9 EXPENSES 11 LEGAL MATTERS 11 EXPERTS 11 ENFORCEABILITY OF CIVIL LIABILITIES 12 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 13 WHERE YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 14 S-i ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-267272) we filed with the SEC on September 2, 2022 and that was declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2022. Under this "shelf" registration process, we may, from time to time, sell any combination of the securities described in the accompanying prospectus in one or more offerings up to a total amount of $100,000,000. As of November 14, 2022, prior to the consummation of this offering, we have not sold any securities under the foregoing "shelf" registration statement. You should read this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize for use in connection with this offering in their entirety before making an investment decision. You should also read and consider the information in the documents to which we have referred you in the section of this prospectus supplement entitled "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference." These documents contain important information that you should consider when making your investment decision. This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering and certain other matters and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference into the accompanying prospectus, provides more general information. Generally, when we refer to this prospectus, we are referring to the combined document consisting of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or any document incorporated by reference herein or therein that was filed with the SEC before the date of this prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement; provided that if any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date-for example, a document incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus-the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. In this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "IceCure" refer to IceCure Medical Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, IceCure Medical Inc., a Delaware corporation, IceCure Medical HK Limited, a Hong Kong corporation, and IceCure (Shanghai) MedTech Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of IceCure Medical HK Limited. All trademarks or trade names referred to in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this prospectus are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus includes statistical, market and industry data and forecasts which we obtained from publicly available information and independent industry publications and reports that we believe to be reliable sources. These publicly available industry publications and reports generally state that they obtain their information from sources that they believe to be reliable, but they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Although we believe that these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information contained in such publications. Our reporting currency and functional currency is the U.S. dollar. Unless otherwise expressly stated or the context otherwise requires, references in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, and references to "dollars" or "$" are to U.S. dollars. We report our financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. We are not making offers to sell or solicitations to buy our Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction in which an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making that offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or solicitation. You should assume that the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any related free writing prospectus is accurate only as of the date on the front of the document and that any information that we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus, or any sale of securities. S-ii CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents we have filed with the SEC that are incorporated herein by reference contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or the information incorporated by reference herein or therein may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate" "objective," "goal," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "project," "plan," "assume" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward- looking statements include statements about our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our objectives, plans and strategies, statements relating to the research, development, completion, regulatory approval and use of our products, statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, expected capital needs and expenses and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this prospectus supplement, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed therein. We express our estimates, expectations, beliefs, and projections in good faith and believe them to have a reasonable basis. However, we make no assurances that management's estimates, expectations, beliefs, or projections will be achieved or accomplished. We have identified the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in our forward-looking statements including, among other things: our planned level of revenues and capital expenditures;

our available cash our ability to obtain additional funding;

our ability to market and sell our products;

regulatory developments in the United States and other countries;

our plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products;

our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, manufacturers and other partners;

our ability to maintain or protect the validity of our European, U.S. and other patents and other intellectual property;

our ability to internally develop and protect new inventions and intellectual property;

our ability to retain key executive members;

our ability to reach and educate physicians and other medical professionals about the use cases of our products;

our expectations regarding our tax classifications;

interpretations of current laws and the passages of future law;

the impact of COVID-19 and resulting government actions on us, our manufacturers, suppliers and facilities in which our ProSense system is used or in which our products are undergoing trials; and

COVID-19 and resulting government actions on us, our manufacturers, suppliers and facilities in which our ProSense system is used or in which our products are undergoing trials; and the risk factors included in this prospectus supplement beginning on page S-4 and the risk factors referred to in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F in "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company," and "Item 5. Operating And Financial Review and Prospects," as well as generally in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this prospectus supplement. S-iii This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

