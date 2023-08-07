CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that it will release its financial and operational results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 with a press release prior to the market open on Monday, August 14, 2023 and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT that day to discuss the results and corporate developments. IceCure's management team will be joined by Dr. Robert Ward, a ProSense user, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Imaging at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Program Director for the Breast Imaging Fellowship, and Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, specializing in women's imaging and breast tumor cryoablation.

Conference call & webcast info:

August 14, 2023, at 10:00 am EDT

US: 1-888-642-5032

Israel/International: +972-03-9180610

A live webcast will be available at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/IcecureQ2-2023

A recording of the webcast will be available for a limited time at: https://ir.icecure-medical.com/news-events/events-presentations

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses its expected announcement of financial and operational results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and hosting a conference call related to such results. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Michael Polyviou

Phone: 732-232-6914

Email: mpolyviou@evcgroup.com



Todd Kehrli

Phone: 310-625-4462

Email: tkehrli@evcgroup.com

