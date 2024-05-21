https://sustainability.icelandseafood.com is a further demonstration of our commitment to sustainability. Here, you will find a wealth of information reflecting our willingness to move towards responsible practices to supply sustainably sourced seafood while continuously improving our operations' environmental and social aspects and aligning them with our business priorities.

On the site, you can explore the fundamental pillars of our sustainability efforts, from materiality to the targets we have set. You can also discover our supply chain developments, where responsible sourcing and fair labour standards are at the heart of our approach. We also share our policies, certifications and compliance data.

Thank you for visiting our sustainability website.

Iceland Seafood: Nurturing a Better Future.