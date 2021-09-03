Log in
    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.

(ICESEA)
Iceland Seafood International : New Fishing Quotas in Iceland

09/03/2021
Please note that the figures can still change slightly. However, the change in numbers will not affect the big picture much and we can just refer to the information being based on issued data by the Directorate of Fisheries retrieved on the 31st of August 2021.

Issued quotas for the fishing year 2021/2022:

Cod (Gadus morhua): 175.940 MTs

Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus): 33.062 MTs

Saithe (Pollachius virens): 61.741 MTs

Redfish (Sebastes marinus): 27.259 MTs

Deepwater Redfish (Sebastes mentella): 7.506 MTs

Ling (Molva molva): 2.696 MTs

Blueling (Molva dypterygia) : 253 MTs

Atlantic catfish (Anarhichas lupus): 7.681 MTs

Spotted catfish (Anarhichas minor): 320 MTs

Tusk (Brosme brosme): 1.317 MTs

Silversmelt (Argentina silus): 8.754 MTs

Herring (Clupea harengus): 68.411 MTs

Greenland halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides): 13.096 MTs

Prawn (Pandalus borealis): 4.855 MTs

Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa): 6.800 MTs

Lemon sole (Microstomus kitt): 1.122 MTs

Witch (Glyptocephalus cynoglossus): 893 MTs

Dab (Limanda limanda): 273 MTs

This info is from the Directorate of Fisheries's website: News from Fiskistofa, the Directorate of Fisheries | Vefur Fiskistofu

The mackerel quota for next year's season will not be issued until next spring.

For your information, the decision on how much quota is issued by the Ministry each fishing year is based on scientific advice from the Marine & Freshwater Research Institute (MFRI). Here below is a link onto their site in English where the institution's advice for each species is explained (both in Icelandic and then English below). You have to click on the attached document in the advice column for each species to see their explanations and logic which they base their advice on this year's catching on.

Advice | Marine and Freshwater Research Institute (hafogvatn.is)

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 370 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2020 -0,04 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 90,5 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2020 -900 000x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 302 M 361 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 677
Free-Float 47,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Chairman
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.34.92%361
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA10.31%2 807
BAYWA AG19.89%1 581
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION13.06%1 201
GRAINCORP LIMITED48.21%1 052
THE ANDERSONS, INC.22.03%989