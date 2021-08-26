Iceland Seafood International : Q2 Financial Statements

Statement and Endorsement

by the Board of Directors and the CEO

Statement

It is the opinion of the Board of Directors and the CEO of Iceland Seafood International hf. (the Company), that these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements present the necessary information to evaluate the financial position of the Company at the end of June 2021 and the operating results and financial developments for the six months then ended.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to understand the changes in the Company's financial position and performance from year end 2020.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company

The Company is a holding company for a Group of subsidiaries that are leading suppliers of North Atlantic seafood, one of the largest exporters of seafood from Iceland and a key processor of high quality seafood in the Spanish, United Kingdom and Irish markets. The Group is headquartered in Iceland and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Argentina, Iceland, France, Germany and the United States.

The Group operates across three divisions, Value Added Southern Europe, Value Added Northern Europe and Sales & Distribution Division which has offices in Iceland, France, Germany and the USA. The Value Added Divisions have processing factories and coldstores in their respective regions with Southern Europe also having a satellite facility in Argentina.

Operations for the period

Total sales in the period of EUR 208.3 million were 15% above prior year. In Value Added Southern Europe, sales in the first two months of the year were significantly impacted by Covid19 restrictions. Sales improved from March, following easing of restrictions and good demand. This resulted in divisional sales of EUR 77.8 million which was EUR

15.1 million up on 1H 2020. Sales of the S&D divisions were also impacted by lockdown restrictions in key markets in the start of the year, whilst sales picked up from March. At the same time sales of Value Added Northern Europe division were 17% up on prior year, driven by the addition of Carr&Sons Seafood Ltd. to the Group and new retail listings in UK.

Normalised PBT in the period of EUR 4.8 million was EUR 2.2 million up on prior year. Whilst the overall profitability was still impacted by the pandemic in the period, strong sales in key markets from March and good results from the Argentinian shrimp season helped the results. Ongoing challenges in transportation and logistics negatively impacted results, especially in UK. After significant items of EUR 0.2 million and income tax of EUR 1.1m the resultant net profit for the period of EUR 3.4 million was EUR 2.1 million above previous year.

Total assets as at 30 June 2021 of EUR 249.1 million were EUR 7.6 million higher than at end of 2020. The increase in total assets were driven by higher trade receivables, mainly related to Value Added Southern Europe division. Net debt at end of June of EUR 98.3 million was EUR 9.8 million higher than at year end 2020, reflecting the increase in total assets.

Equity amounted to EUR 78.9 million as at 30 June 2021 or EUR 3.6 million higher than at end of 2020. The equity ratio was 31.7% at 30 June 2021.