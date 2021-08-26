Log in
    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.

(ICESEA)
Iceland Seafood International : Q2 Financial Statements

08/26/2021
Iceland Seafood International hf.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Iceland Seafood International hf. Köllunarklettsvegur 2

104 Reykjavík Iceland

TIN 611088-1329

Contents

Page

Statement and Endorsement by the Board of Directors and the CEO .............................................................

2-4

Review Report on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ...............................................

5

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income ...............................................................................................

6

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .....................................................................

7

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ...............................................................................

8

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ..............................................................................

9

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .........................................................................................

10

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements .............................................................

11-16

Company Information

Name

Iceland Seafood International hf.

TIN

611088-1329

BOD

Liv Bergþórsdóttir, Chairman

Bergþór Baldvinsson, Board Member

Halldór Leifsson, Board Member

Ingunn Agnes Kro, Board Member

Jakob Valgeir Flosason, Board Member

Gunnlaugur Karl Hreinsson, Alternate Board Member

CEO

Bjarni Ármannsson

Address

Köllunarklettsvegur 2

104 Reykjavík

Iceland

Web

www.icelandseafood.com

Lawyers

Lex ehf.

Borgartúni 26

105 Reykjavík

Iceland

www.lex.is

Auditors

Deloitte ehf.

Smáratorg 3

201 Kópavogur

Iceland

www.deloitte.is

Reporting currency

Euro (EUR)

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2021

1

Amounts in EUR thousands

Statement and Endorsement

by the Board of Directors and the CEO

Statement

It is the opinion of the Board of Directors and the CEO of Iceland Seafood International hf. (the Company), that these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements present the necessary information to evaluate the financial position of the Company at the end of June 2021 and the operating results and financial developments for the six months then ended.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to understand the changes in the Company's financial position and performance from year end 2020.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company

The Company is a holding company for a Group of subsidiaries that are leading suppliers of North Atlantic seafood, one of the largest exporters of seafood from Iceland and a key processor of high quality seafood in the Spanish, United Kingdom and Irish markets. The Group is headquartered in Iceland and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Argentina, Iceland, France, Germany and the United States.

The Group operates across three divisions, Value Added Southern Europe, Value Added Northern Europe and Sales & Distribution Division which has offices in Iceland, France, Germany and the USA. The Value Added Divisions have processing factories and coldstores in their respective regions with Southern Europe also having a satellite facility in Argentina.

Operations for the period

Total sales in the period of EUR 208.3 million were 15% above prior year. In Value Added Southern Europe, sales in the first two months of the year were significantly impacted by Covid19 restrictions. Sales improved from March, following easing of restrictions and good demand. This resulted in divisional sales of EUR 77.8 million which was EUR

15.1 million up on 1H 2020. Sales of the S&D divisions were also impacted by lockdown restrictions in key markets in the start of the year, whilst sales picked up from March. At the same time sales of Value Added Northern Europe division were 17% up on prior year, driven by the addition of Carr&Sons Seafood Ltd. to the Group and new retail listings in UK.

Normalised PBT in the period of EUR 4.8 million was EUR 2.2 million up on prior year. Whilst the overall profitability was still impacted by the pandemic in the period, strong sales in key markets from March and good results from the Argentinian shrimp season helped the results. Ongoing challenges in transportation and logistics negatively impacted results, especially in UK. After significant items of EUR 0.2 million and income tax of EUR 1.1m the resultant net profit for the period of EUR 3.4 million was EUR 2.1 million above previous year.

Total assets as at 30 June 2021 of EUR 249.1 million were EUR 7.6 million higher than at end of 2020. The increase in total assets were driven by higher trade receivables, mainly related to Value Added Southern Europe division. Net debt at end of June of EUR 98.3 million was EUR 9.8 million higher than at year end 2020, reflecting the increase in total assets.

Equity amounted to EUR 78.9 million as at 30 June 2021 or EUR 3.6 million higher than at end of 2020. The equity ratio was 31.7% at 30 June 2021.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2021

2

Amounts in EUR thousands

Statement and Endorsement

by the Board of Directors and the CEO

COVID 19

The Covid19 pandemic and related restrictions have had a significant impact on operating results since March 2020. Sales in Southern Europe which are predominantly to the HORECA sector, were significantly impacted by lockdown restrictions in the beginning of 2021. Same applied to sales to the foodservice sector in other markets, whilst retail sales were strong during the period. With some easing of restrictions sales improved from March and onwards, especially in S-Europe. However changes in restrictions implemented and the underlying uncertainty is causing more fluctuation in sales than in a normal year.

Iceland Seafood's continues to manage the situation, among actions the Company has focused on during the pandemic are:

  1. Implementing appropriate contingency plans within the Group businesses, focusing on health and safety of employees and to secure the continuity of operations.
  2. Tightening risk management controls, with focus on key assets on the balance sheet, inventories and receivables. Around 90% of receivables at 30 June 2021 are credit insured.
  3. Secure liquidity and ongoing funding of the operation through the capital market and banks in Iceland and Spain. As part of this, the Group did secure funding for 3-5 years in Spain during 2020, completed a private placement of EUR 23.1m bond in Q2 2021 and has continued to issue bills, currently amounting to EUR 19.3m. Both the bond and the bills are listed on Nasdaq Iceland.
  4. Utilise the Company's strong position to leverage opportunities that come up in the situation, both short term and longer term opportunities. The proposed acquisition of Ahumados Dominguez is an example of this.

During 2020 and 2021 some of the Group foreign subsidiaries have received local government assistance due to Covid 19.

Situation remains uncertain. Vaccination is progressing especially in Europe and N-America with positive impact on outlook for the second half of the year.

Acquisition of Ahumados Dominguez

On the 17 May 2021 the Company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 80% of the share capital of Ahumados Dominguez, a retail-oriented company with a strong brand and consumer recognition in the smoked salmon sector in Spain. The Ahumados Dominguez brand is known for its premium quality. The acquisition will strengthen Iceland Seafoods position in the Spanish retail market, as well as creating opportunities to utilize the platform Ahumados Domingues has for selling high quality cod products from Iceland. According to the LOI, Iceland Seafood will acquire 80% stake in Ahumados Dominquez for €12.0m on a debt and cash free bases. The LOI is a legally non-binding document and will serve as a basis for discussion of key terms for the potential transaction. Parties aim to complete the transaction before end of September 2021.

Market capitalization

The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Iceland main market (ticker: ICESEA). The closing price at the end of June 2021

as ISK 17.60 per share (2020 year end: ISK 12.60), giving the Company a market capitalization of EUR 322.4 million

(2020: EUR 216.6 million), a 49% increase from year end 2020.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2021

3

Amounts in EUR thousands

Statement and Endorsement

by the Board of Directors and the CEO

Shareholders

The number of shareholders at the end of June 2021 were 717 (2020 year end: 595). The ten largest were (shares are in ISK millions):

30.6.2021

31.12.2020

Sjávarsýn ehf. ...............................................................................................

290

11%

290

11%

Nesfiskur ehf. ...............................................................................................

274

10%

274

10%

FISK Seafood ehf. ..........................................................................................

274

10%

274

10%

Jakob Valgeir ehf. .........................................................................................

269

10%

269

10%

Arion Banki hf. ..............................................................................................

164

6%

179

7%

Lífsverk lífeyrissjóður ....................................................................................

159

6%

128

5%

Stapi lífeyrissjóður ........................................................................................

134

5%

99

4%

Frjálsi lífeyrissjóðurinn .................................................................................

130

5%

121

5%

Birta lífeyrissjóður ........................................................................................

101

4%

108

4%

Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. .........................................................................

82

3%

82

3%

1.877

70%

1.824

69%

Other shareholders (2021: 707 and 2020: 585) ...........................................

798

30%

851

31%

2.675

100%

2.675

100%

For an overview of changes in equity, see the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.

Endorsement

The Board of Directors and the CEO of Iceland Seafood International hf. hereby confirm the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2021 with their signatures.

Reykjavík, 26 August 2021.

Liv Bergþórsdóttir

Bergþór Baldvinsson

Chairman of the Board

Board Member

Halldór Leifsson

Ingunn Agnes Kro

Board Member

Board Member

Jakob Valgeir Flosason

Bjarni Ármannsson

Board Member

Chief Executive Officer

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2021

4

Amounts in EUR thousands

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
