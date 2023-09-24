The board of directors of Iceland Seafood International hf. (ISI) announced the appointment of Ægir Páll Friðbertsson as the new CEO of ISI, succeeding Bjarni Ármannsson, who is stepping down after five years with ISI. Ægir Páll has been Chief Operating Officer at Brim hf.

for the last 5 years. Before that he was Managing director for Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. for 3 years and a managing director for Ísfélag Vestmannaeyja for 9 years.

Ægir Páll has worked in the seafood industry for most part of his professional career. He holds a business degree from the University of Iceland and a master degree in finance. Ægir Páll will conclude his current duties at Brim hf.

in October and starts as CEO of ISI on November 1, replacing Bjarni, who will support the transition for the following months.