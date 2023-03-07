Advanced search
    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.

(ICESEA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  04:42:30 2023-03-07 am EST
6.000 ISK    0.00%
05:02aIceland Seafood International Hf : Annual General Meeting 16th March 2023 - Final proposals and agenda
GL
02/23Iceland Seafood International Hf : Annual General Meeting 16 March 2023
GL
02/23Iceland Seafood International Hf : Annual General Meeting 16 March 2023
AQ
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 16th March 2023 - Final proposals and agenda

03/07/2023 | 05:02am EST
The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 16 March 2023 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.

Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website: Annual General Meeting 2023 (icelandseafood.com)

© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 449 M 480 M 480 M
Net income 2021 8,78 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
Net Debt 2021 96,3 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 4 461x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
Duration : Period :
Iceland Seafood International hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Chairman
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.-0.83%116
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-3.43%2 182
BAYWA AG-10.23%1 609
THE ANDERSONS, INC.32.38%1 476
GRAINCORP LIMITED4.58%1 167
VITAL FARMS, INC.5.36%640