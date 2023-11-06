Iceland Seafood will publish its financial results according to the calendar below:

- 3Q 2023 Results – 22. November 2023 (changed from 16. November 2023)

- Q4 and Full year 2023 results – 21 February 2024

- Annual General Meeting – 21. March 2024 (changed from 14. March 2024)

The financial results will be published after market closing each day.

As announced on 27 September 2023 closing accounts in relation to the sale of Iceland Seafood UK Ltd will be based on September Interim Accounts for that entity. The reviewing process of these accounts is currently taking place, which is the main reason for the delayed publishing of 3Q 2023 results.