Iceland Seafood International hf is an Iceland-based company, which is mainly focused on the food industry. The Company operates as a supplier of fresh, frozen, and salted fish products. The Company operates globally through number of subsidiaries in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, among others. The Company's brands are Islandia and Iceland Gold. The Islandia brand offers wet salted and light salted frozen seafood products. The Iceland Gold brand supplies wide range of frozen seafood products, such as salmon, cod fish, prawns, haddock, saithe, golden redfish, among others. The Company has partnered with processors in the North Atlantic and South East Asia regions.