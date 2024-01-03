See attachment
- 20240103 - LSR ICESEA - FLÖGGUN
|5.65 ISK
|+0.89%
|-0.88%
|-0.88%
|Dec. 22
|Iceland Seafood CFO to Step Down in March 2024
|MT
|Dec. 21
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Announces Resignation of Reynir Jonsson as Group Chief Financial Officer Until End of March 2024
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. announced that it has received ISK 1.08 billion in funding
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf Completes Auction of Bills
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International's New CEO Takes Office
|MT
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|A. Espersen A/S acquired Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Appoints Brim's Operating Chief as New CEO
|MT
|Brim hf. acquired 10.83% stake in Iceland Seafood International hf. from Bjarni Ármannsson.
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|A. Espersen A/S agreed to acquire Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood Closes ISK1.3 Billion Three-month Bill Offering
|MT
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood Halts Plans to Sell UK Business
|MT
|An unknown buyer cancelled the acquisition of unknown majority stake in Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|An unknown buyer entered into a letter of intent agreement to acquire unknown majority stake in Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|An unknown buyer cancelled the acquisition of Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Signs of Letter of Intent to Sell Iceland Seafood Uk Ltd. Negotiations That Were Based on the Loi Were Not Successful and Have Been Cancelled
|CI
|An unknown buyer signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Revises Earnings Outlook for the Year 2022
|CI
|-0.88%
|117 M $
|-0.80%
|1 931 M $
|-2.79%
|1 928 M $
|-3.41%
|1 356 M $
|+0.26%
|1 237 M $
|+1.19%
|1 197 M $
|+0.40%
|1 135 M $
|-2.80%
|1 131 M $
|-2.48%
|930 M $
|+2.46%
|689 M $