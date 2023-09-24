See attachment
Attachment
- Flöggun Sjávarsýn
|Delayed Nasdaq Iceland 07:23:17 2023-09-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.300 ISK
|-0.93%
|-0.93%
|-12.40%
|Aug. 30
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 30
|A. Espersen A/S agreed to acquire Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
See attachment
Attachment
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|A. Espersen A/S agreed to acquire Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood Closes ISK1.3 Billion Three-month Bill Offering
|MT
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood Halts Plans to Sell UK Business
|MT
|An unknown buyer cancelled the acquisition of unknown majority stake in Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|An unknown buyer entered into a letter of intent agreement to acquire unknown majority stake in Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|An unknown buyer cancelled the acquisition of Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Signs of Letter of Intent to Sell Iceland Seafood Uk Ltd. Negotiations That Were Based on the Loi Were Not Successful and Have Been Cancelled
|CI
|An unknown buyer signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Iceland Seafood UK Ltd from Iceland Seafood International hf..
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Revises Earnings Outlook for the Year 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. completed the acquisition of AHUMADOS DOMINGUEZ, S.A.
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf Completes A Private Placement of 4 Years Unsecured Bond
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International Hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 85% stake in Ahumados Dominguez Sa for €12.4 million.
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
|CI
|Iceland Seafood International and Icelandic Trademark Holding Sign an Agreement use the ICELANDIC SEAFOOD brand in Europe
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.40%
|111 M $
|+13.90%
|123 M $
|+71.35%
|99 M $
|+4.40%
|90 M $
|-1.63%
|82 M $
|+15.32%
|144 M $
|-15.16%
|78 M $
|-13.50%
|150 M $
|+39.19%
|72 M $
|+4.35%
|72 M $