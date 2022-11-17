Advanced search
    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.

(ICESEA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  09:13 2022-11-17 am EST
7.500 ISK   +2.04%
10:47aIceland Seafood International Hf : Iceland Seafood's profitability rebounded in Q3 after a difficult 1H 2022
GL
10:47aIceland Seafood International Hf : Iceland Seafood's profitability rebounded in Q3 after a difficult 1H 2022
GL
10:45aIceland Seafood International Hf : Iceland Seafood has decided to exit the UK market from value-added perspective
GL
Iceland Seafood International hf: Iceland Seafood has decided to exit the UK market from value-added perspective

11/17/2022 | 10:45am EST
With reference to the Q2 announcement regarding Iceland Seafood operations in the UK, where the board said it would review it’s strategy in the UK, the board has decided to exit the UK market from a value added perspective.

Iceland Seafood UK invested in operating facilities in Grimsby and merged it’s operations from Bradford and Grimsby into this location. The investment and decision of the merger was completed in March 2020, just before Covid-19 started, and the renovation and installation of the factory was very much affected by Covid and later Brexit along with difficulties in overall operations.
Iceland Seafood has now decided that it plans to exit this market from a value added perspective and has mandated MAR advisors to support the process.  Although it has been concluded that the UK operation is not a strategic fit for Iceland Seafood anymore, the excellent facilities and strong management team in Grimsby can be a great addition to other companies in the sector.

For more information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.                                                           
http://www.icelandseafood.com/Investors

Bjarni Ármannsson, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com


Financials
Sales 2021 449 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2021 8,78 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
Net Debt 2021 96,3 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 4 461x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 140 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
Iceland Seafood International hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Chairman
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.-50.34%140
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-16.03%2 104
BAYWA AG31.84%1 773
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-1.55%1 232
GRAINCORP LIMITED-5.21%1 178
VITAL FARMS, INC.-19.27%594