Homepage
Equities
Iceland
Nasdaq Iceland
Iceland Seafood International hf.
News
Summary
ICESEA
IS0000026961
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
(ICESEA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland -
05/17 07:53:57 am EDT
10.30
ISK
+3.00%
12:05p
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Investor Presentation Q1 2022
GL
11:52a
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Breakeven results at Normalised PBT level for Q1 2022. Results negatively impacted by extreme price increases of raw material and other key input factors
GL
11:47a
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Breakeven results at Normalised PBT level for Q1 2022. Results negatively impacted by extreme price increases of raw material and other key input factors
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Iceland Seafood International hf: Investor Presentation Q1 2022
05/17/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
05/17/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Please see attached Investor Presentation for Q1 2022
Attachment
Investor presentation Q1 2022
All news about ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
12:05p
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Investor Presentation Q1 2022
GL
11:52a
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Breakeven results at Normalised PBT level for Q1 2022. ..
GL
11:47a
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Breakeven results at Normalised PBT level for Q1 2022. ..
AQ
05/13
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Q1 2022 results and investors meeting
GL
05/13
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Q1 2022 results and investors meeting
GL
04/25
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Q1 results of Iceland Seafood International were negati..
GL
04/20
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL
: See you in Barcelona Seafood Expo Global 2022
PU
04/11
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF
: Date of Transaction 11.4.2022
GL
03/30
Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills
GL
03/30
Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills
GL
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
449 M
467 M
467 M
Net income 2021
8,78 M
9,14 M
9,14 M
Net Debt 2021
96,3 M
100 M
100 M
P/E ratio 2021
4 461x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
194 M
202 M
202 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,82x
EV / Sales 2021
0,82x
Nbr of Employees
944
Free-Float
47,5%
Chart ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Bjarni Ármannsson
Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson
Chief Financial Officer
Liv Bergþórsdóttir
Chairman
Friðrik Blomsterberg
Manager-Technical Services
Jakob Valgeir Flosason
Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
-32.43%
202
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA
-16.44%
2 090
BAYWA AG
24.49%
1 724
GRAINCORP LIMITED
22.16%
1 596
THE ANDERSONS, INC.
-1.14%
1 280
AKER BIOMARINE AS
-11.88%
427
