  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Iceland Seafood International hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.

(ICESEA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/17 07:53:57 am EDT
10.30 ISK   +3.00%
12:05pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Investor Presentation Q1 2022
GL
11:52aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Breakeven results at Normalised PBT level for Q1 2022. Results negatively impacted by extreme price increases of raw material and other key input factors
GL
11:47aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Breakeven results at Normalised PBT level for Q1 2022. Results negatively impacted by extreme price increases of raw material and other key input factors
AQ
Iceland Seafood International hf: Investor Presentation Q1 2022

05/17/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Please see attached Investor Presentation for Q1 2022

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 449 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2021 8,78 M 9,14 M 9,14 M
Net Debt 2021 96,3 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 4 461x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
Duration : Period :
Iceland Seafood International hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Chairman
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.-32.43%202
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-16.44%2 090
BAYWA AG24.49%1 724
GRAINCORP LIMITED22.16%1 596
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-1.14%1 280
AKER BIOMARINE AS-11.88%427