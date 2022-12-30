Iceland Seafood International hf: Letter of Intent signed to sell Iceland Seafood UK Ltd

Further to previous announcement on December 12th, Iceland Seafood has today signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with a respected industry player to sell majority share in its subsidiary Iceland Seafood UK Ltd. The LOI is a legally non-binding document, but its provisions will serve as key terms in the event of the potential transaction. The parties aim to complete the proposed transaction by February 17th 2023. Further update on the progress made in relation to the proposed transaction and its financial impact on Iceland Seafood will be provided as appropriate.

For more information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.

http://www.icelandseafood.com/Investors

Bjarni Ármannsson, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com