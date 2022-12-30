Advanced search
    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.

(ICESEA)
  Report
Iceland Seafood International hf: Letter of Intent signed to sell Iceland Seafood UK Ltd

12/30/2022 | 04:25am EST
Further to previous announcement on December 12th, Iceland Seafood has today signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with a respected industry player to sell majority share in its subsidiary Iceland Seafood UK Ltd.  The LOI is a legally non-binding document, but its provisions will serve as key terms in the event of the potential transaction.  The parties aim to complete the proposed transaction by February 17th 2023.  Further update on the progress made in relation to the proposed transaction and its financial impact on Iceland Seafood will be provided as appropriate.
For more information:
Iceland Seafood International hf.                                                           
http://www.icelandseafood.com/Investors
Bjarni Ármannsson, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com


Financials
Sales 2021 449 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2021 8,78 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
Net Debt 2021 96,3 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 4 461x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.
Duration : Period :
Iceland Seafood International hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Chairman
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF.-59.80%113
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-11.64%2 269
BAYWA AG12.24%1 669
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-9.40%1 174
GRAINCORP LIMITED-10.53%1 117
VITAL FARMS, INC.-15.45%622