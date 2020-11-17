Iceland Seafood International : 9M 2020 results and electronic investors meeting

The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results.
The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence. Participants to the meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.
Follow the streaming here:
Disclaimer
Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:48:03 UTC