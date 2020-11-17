Log in
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF

Iceland Seafood International : 9M 2020 results and electronic investors meeting

11/17/2020 | 04:49am EST

The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence. Participants to the meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.

Follow the streaming here:

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:48:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 448 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2019 5,19 M 6,15 M 6,15 M
Net Debt 2019 68,5 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 4 610x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 161 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 49,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Director
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF0.00%191
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA11.79%2 513
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-19.67%1 264
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.81%1 230
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-8.03%1 030
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-10.05%713
