Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Icelandair Group hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-09-19 am EDT
1.910 ISK   -2.05%
04:20aICELANDAIR : Air Greenland and Icelandair to increase cooperation
PU
09/19ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.(ICSE : ICEAIR) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/06ICELANDAIR : Traffic Data August 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icelandair : Air Greenland and Icelandair to increase cooperation

09/20/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Icelandair and Air Greenland have signed a letter of intent for increased strategic cooperation between the two airlines. The companies see common opportunities for cooperation that will link the two companies' networks, Air Greenland's extensive network in Greenland and Icelandair's network from Keflavik International Airport. The cooperation will benefit both companies' customers and increase connectivity in their markets to, from, via and within Greenland and Iceland.

Icelandair has integrated its regional operations with the international network by moving services to destinations in Greenland from Reykjavik Airport to Keflavik International Airport. This change provides even more convenient connections to and from Air Greenland's extensive network in Greenland to Iceland and Icelandair's extensive route network in Europe and North America.

Icelandair's CEO, Bogi Nils Bogason:

We are very pleased to increase the cooperation with Air Greenland. We focus on partnering with like-minded airlines that share our passion and commitment towards excellent customer experience and sustainability. With better connectivity to Air Greenland's comprehensive route network in Greenland and to Icelandair's hub at Keflavik International Airport we will be able to offer seamless connections between Greenland and our extensive network in Europe and North America. We will benefit from Air Greenland's local knowledge and investment in infrastructure in Greenland and Air Greenland will benefit from our comprehensive sales and distribution network in Europe and North America.

Air Greenland's CEO, Jacob Nitter Sørensen:

We see increased cooperation as strategically beneficial for Greenland, as the connection to Icelandair's many international routes will create better accessibility for Greenland and provide better opportunities for business and leisure travelers to easily reach Greenland. We will thus ensure that residents will find it easier to get out into the world, and the world will find it easier to get to Greenland. In addition, tourists coming to Iceland will have better opportunities to visit Greenland. Finally, increased cooperation will mean that our customers will be able to buy a trip via our website, which will also feature Icelandair's extensive route network. Icelandair's customers will be able to do the same, making it easier to get a coherent itinerary to and from Greenland.

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
04:20aICELANDAIR : Air Greenland and Icelandair to increase cooperation
PU
09/19ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.(ICSE : ICEAIR) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/06ICELANDAIR : Traffic Data August 2022
GL
09/06Icelandair Group Hf. Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Aug..
CI
08/24ICELANDAIR : Increase of Share Capital
GL
08/24ICELANDAIR : Increase of Share Capital
AQ
08/24Icelandair group hf. - Increase in share capital
AQ
08/22ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Exercise of warrants ICEAIRW120822 and issuance of new shares
GL
08/15ICELANDAIR : Date of Transaction – 15 August 2022
GL
08/12ICELANDAIR : Date of Transaction – 12 August 2022
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 577 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -552x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 837
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Digital Officer
Jens Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.4.95%568
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.21%24 290
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.71%20 495
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.68%18 170
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.64%14 280
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.16%13 509