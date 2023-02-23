Advanced search
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
2023-02-23
2.050 ISK   +3.74%
Icelandair : Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
GL
11:00aIcelandair : Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
AQ
02/15Icelandair Group hf. - Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
GL
Icelandair: Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023

02/23/2023
The Board of Directors has decided that Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting on 9 March 2023 will be held electronically, cf. Article 4.6 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Shareholders who intend to participate electronically in the meeting shall notify the Company with 3 days notice thereof and submit written questions regarding the agenda or documents to be presented at the meeting which they require answers to, cf. Article 4.4 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Registration at the meeting takes place at www.lumiconnect.com/meeting/icelandair2023 and all further information can be found on Icelandair Group's AGM website www.icelandairgroup.com/agm.
Registered participants will receive information via e-mail prior to the meeting on how to participate and cast their votes together with a link to a live stream of the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed from Hilton Reykjavik Nordica but will be open for physical attendance. Voting will be electronic only. The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic but live English translation will be offered both at the live stream and at Hilton Reykjavik Nordica.

AGENDA
1. The Board of Director‘s report on Icelandair Group‘s operations in 2022
2. Confirmation of Annual Accounts and decision on the handling of profit or loss for the financial year
3. Decision on payments to Board Members
4. Proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the Remuneration Policy
5. Report and proposal from the Nomination Committee regarding Board Membership
6. Election of Board Members
7. Election of two members of the Nomination Committee
8. Election of Auditors
9. Changes to the Articles of Association
10. Authorization to purchase Treasury Shares
11. Other lawfully submitted matters

Further information

Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel, e-mail: ari@icelandairgroup.is

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2021 577 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -552x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 043
Free-Float 76,8%
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Digital Officer
Jens Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.22.58%561
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%27 777
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.63%23 617
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.43%22 699
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.32%18 241
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.55%17 523