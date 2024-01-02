Icelandair Group hf is an Iceland-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is active within the airline and tourism industries. The Company's activities are divided into three primary business areas: International Flight Operations, Aviation Investments, and Tourism Investments. The International Flight Operations segment is based on the hub-and-spoke concept between Europe and North America via Iceland managing and international route network between the two continents. The Aviation Investment segment includes leasing services, domestic flights and an outgoing tour operator. The Tourism Investments segment manages an incoming tour operator in Iceland. The Company operates mainly in Europe and Northern America.

Sector Airlines