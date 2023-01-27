Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Icelandair Group hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:06:56 2023-01-27 am EST
1.990 ISK   -0.50%
10:23aIcelandair : Financing of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
GL
10:23aIcelandair : Financing of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
GL
01/06Icelandair's Annual Passenger Traffic Climbs 39% in December 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icelandair: Financing of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

01/27/2023 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Icelandair has entered an insurance backed financing agreement with Itasca Re and NORD/LB of Hanover in respect of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The aircraft are currently fully owned by Icelandair and were purchased using the Company´s own funds in the fall of 2022. The total consideration of the transaction accumulates to around USD 67 million with closing anticipated by the end of January 2023.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group:
“Icelandair is delighted to team up with such strong parties as NORD/LB and Itasca Re on this important financing structure. The campaign we ran resulted in favorable terms, which clearly demonstrate the faith financiers have in the value of the 737 MAX aircraft, as well as in the strength of Icelandair and its proven business model.”

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
10:23aIcelandair : Financing of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
GL
10:23aIcelandair : Financing of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
GL
01/06Icelandair's Annual Passenger Traffic Climbs 39% in December 2022
MT
01/06Icelandair : Traffic Data December 2022
GL
01/06Icelandair : Traffic Data December 2022
AQ
01/06Icelandair Group Hf. Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Dec..
CI
2022Icelandair's Christmas Spirit : This Christmas, our advertisement celebrates the true spir..
AQ
2022Icelandair : Financial Calendar 2023
GL
2022Icelandair : Financial Calendar 2023
GL
2022Icelandair : Traffic Data November 2022
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 577 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -552x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 573 M 573 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 043
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Digital Officer
Jens Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.24.07%573
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.96%29 315
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.35%25 101
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.35%22 892
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.86%18 878
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC24.00%18 708