Icelandair : Inaugural flight to Detroit

Today, Icelandair officially launches non-stop, seasonal service from Reykjavik, Iceland to Detroit with flights four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through October.

The flight time from Iceland to DTW is approximately six hours, with connections available at Icelandair's Keflavík hub to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe. Icelandair passengers can also take a Stopover in Iceland for up to 7 nights at no additional airfare, en route to their final destination.

"Icelandair is pleased to offer a refreshing new choice when travelling to Detroit. Our new flights will offer business and leisure travellers more options to and from Iceland and beyond" said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group. "These new flights will open the doors for inbound and outbound travelers to make Detroit a relevant gateway in our network, boosting tourism and trade to and from the Motor City. We are excited to help bridge Motown with Europe and look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard."

Detroit, the birthplace of auto manufacturing in the United States, is the second-largest regional economy in the American Midwest and home to the legendary Motown music scene. According to a recent study from Airports Council International, DTW is the "Best Airport of 25 to 40 million passengers in North America," an honor it shares with Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. DTW serves over 125 destinations and offers connections to passengers traveling through the Motor City.

"From Detroit Metropolitan Airport, our customers are just five and a half hours away from geothermal pools, stunning views of the northern lights, and active volcanoes," said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority. "We're ready to reintroduce the Midwest to Iceland. We believe nonstop flights to Iceland and the opportunity to connect to other cities throughout Europe are two more reasons travelers will choose DTW."