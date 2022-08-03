Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Icelandair Group hf.
  News
  Summary
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-08-03 am EDT
1.930 ISK   +3.21%
ICELANDAIR : Increase of Share Capital
GL
08/02ICELANDAIR : Pride Month brings our Pride Flight
AQ
07/28ICELANDAIR : Exercise of warrant by Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icelandair: Increase of Share Capital

08/03/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Reference is made to Icelandair Group’s announcement of 28 July 2022. Icelandair Group will, in accordance with article 15.3 of the Company’s Articles of Association, issue new shares corresponding to the warrant exercised by Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company, amounting to ISK 1,414,773,617 nominal value, thereby bringing the Company’s total share capital to ISK 39,242,823,447 nominal value.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to ISK 39,242,823,447 nominal value.

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by Nasdaq CSD and that the shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.


Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 577 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -552x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 556 M 556 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 837
Free-Float 77,1%
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Digital Officer
Jens Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.2.75%539
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.42%25 283
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.53%20 309
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.24%17 848
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.85%14 324
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%14 204