  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Icelandair Group hf.
  News
  Summary
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 01/11
1.96 ISK   -2.00%
04:46aICELANDAIR : Summer Schedule 2022
PU
01/07ICELANDAIR : New Chief Customer Officer and Chief Digital Officer appointed
AQ
01/07Icelandair Group Hf. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
Icelandair : Summer Schedule 2022

01/12/2022 | 04:46am EST
Icelandair has introduced its summer schedule for 2022, adding four destinations to the route network, Rome, Nice, Alicante and Montreal. In total, the airline will offer direct flights to 43 international destinations in the summer schedule.

Two new Destinations

Today, Rome and Nice were added as new destinations in the Icelandair route network. Additionally, Montreal was recently added and Alicante will now be part of the route network, but until now, Icelandair has offered charter flights to Alicante.

Rome

From July 6 - September 4. Twice weekly flight on Wednesday and Sunday.

Nice

From July 6 - August 27. Twice weekly flight on Wednesday and Saturday.

Montreal

From June 24 to September 25. Three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Alicante

Scheduled until end of October. Twice weekly flight on Thursday and Sunday.

43 destinations in Europe and North America

Icelandair offers direct flights to 43 international destinations in the summer of 2022, 29 in Europe and 14 in North America.

Year-round destinations: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Boston, New York, Seattle, Washington, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Tenerife, Nuuk and Kulusuk.

Seasonal destinations: Rome, Nice, Montreal, Alicante, Raleigh-Durham, Bergen, Billund, Hamburg, Geneva, Brussels, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Portland, Anchorage, Baltimore, Milan, Madrid, Salzburg, Orlando, Ilulissat and Narsarsuaq.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO: "We have steadily been ramping up our operations while adapting to the situation at each time. Now we present an ambitious summer schedule with 43 destinations in Europe and North America. We introduce two new and exciting destinations, Rome and Nice. We are also bringing Alicante into the route network, similar to what we did with Tenerife last year, which has been very well received."

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 426 M - -
Net income 2020 -367 M - -
Net Debt 2020 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 545 M 543 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 969
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Chairman
Jens Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Svafa Grönfeldt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.7.69%543
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.50%26 296
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.62%21 720
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.15%18 571
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.78%17 139
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.13%15 187