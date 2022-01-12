Icelandair : Summer Schedule 2022

Icelandair has introduced its summer schedule for 2022, adding four destinations to the route network, Rome, Nice, Alicante and Montreal. In total, the airline will offer direct flights to 43 international destinations in the summer schedule.

Two new Destinations

Today, Rome and Nice were added as new destinations in the Icelandair route network. Additionally, Montreal was recently added and Alicante will now be part of the route network, but until now, Icelandair has offered charter flights to Alicante.

Rome

From July 6 - September 4. Twice weekly flight on Wednesday and Sunday.

Nice

From July 6 - August 27. Twice weekly flight on Wednesday and Saturday.

Montreal

From June 24 to September 25. Three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Alicante

Scheduled until end of October. Twice weekly flight on Thursday and Sunday.

43 destinations in Europe and North America

Icelandair offers direct flights to 43 international destinations in the summer of 2022, 29 in Europe and 14 in North America.

Year-round destinations: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Boston, New York, Seattle, Washington, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Tenerife, Nuuk and Kulusuk.

Seasonal destinations: Rome, Nice, Montreal, Alicante, Raleigh-Durham, Bergen, Billund, Hamburg, Geneva, Brussels, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Portland, Anchorage, Baltimore, Milan, Madrid, Salzburg, Orlando, Ilulissat and Narsarsuaq.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO: "We have steadily been ramping up our operations while adapting to the situation at each time. Now we present an ambitious summer schedule with 43 destinations in Europe and North America. We introduce two new and exciting destinations, Rome and Nice. We are also bringing Alicante into the route network, similar to what we did with Tenerife last year, which has been very well received."