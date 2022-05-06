Icelandair Traffic Data April 2022

In April 2022, the total number of Icelandair passengers was around 242,000, compared to 21,000 in April 2021 and 184,000 í March this year. The total capacity in April was 71% of April 2019 capacity levels, up from 64% in March.
The total number of passengers on international flights was around 219,000, 25 times more than in April 2021, when around 9,000 international passengers traveled with Icelandair. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 95,000 and from Iceland around 53,000. Via passengers were around 71,000, or around one third of the total number of international passengers, compared to around 20% in March 2022 and around 40% in April 2019. On time performance was 85%. The load factor on international flights was 76%, compared to 33% in April 2021.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 23,000, compared to 12,000 in April last year. The load factor on domestic flights was around 80%, compared to 62% in April 2021. Year to date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 40% compared to last year.
Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 6% compared to April 2021. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 29% since last year.
Route Network
Apr 22
Apr 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
241,914
20,681
1070%
663,892
86,912
664%
Load Factor
76.4%
35.4%
41.1 ppt
70.3%
34.9%
35.4 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
862.0
69.8
1135%
2,565.6
265.2
867%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
658.9
24.7
2569%
1,803.2
92.5
1850%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Apr 22
Apr 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
94,691
5,528
1613%
292,794
18,451
1487%
From market (passengers)
53,170
3,082
1625%
137,843
13,894
892%
Via market (passengers)
71,090
248
28565%
158,586
1,045
15076%
Number of Passengers
218,951
8,858
2372%
589,222
33,390
1665%
Load Factor
76.4%
33.1%
43.3 ppt
70.2%
32.0%
38.2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
854.1
64.3
1229%
2,539.7
240.7
955%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
652.6
21.3
2968%
1,782.6
77.1
2212%
Stage length (KM)
2,982
2,364
26%
3,024
2,372
27%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
85.0%
91.0%
-6.0 ppt
73.5%
89.0%
-15.5 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Apr 22
Apr 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
22,963
11,823
94%
74,670
53,522
40%
Load Factor
80.3%
62.0%
18.3 ppt
79.7%
62.8%
16.9 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
7.9
5.5
43%
25.8
24.5
6%
Cargo & Leasing
Apr 22
Apr 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1,017
1,085
-6%
4,450
4,309
3%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
13,551
10,540
29%
47,289
44,234
7%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Apr 22
Apr 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
64,185
12,687
406%
197,464
48,714
305%
CO2 emissions per OTK
0.79
1.80
-56%
0.87
1.98
-56%
