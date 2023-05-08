Advanced search
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29:45 2023-05-08 am EDT
1.850 ISK    0.00%
03:22pIcelandair : Traffic Data April 2023
GL
04/28Icelandair : Granting of Stock Options
GL
04/28Icelandair : Presentation of Q1 2023 financial result
GL
Icelandair: Traffic Data April 2023

05/08/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
In April 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 296 thousand, compared to 242 thousand in April last year, an increase of 22%. Capacity in April was 17% higher than last year.

Passengers on international flights were 273 thousand, compared to 219 thousand in April 2022, an increase of 25%. Passengers to Iceland were 104 thousand and 53 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 116 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 80%. The load factor on international flights was 83.4%, an increase of 7 ppt year-on-year, and a record load factor for April. The load factor on North American routes was very strong, totaling 85.3%, and improved by 10.4 ppt compared to April last year.

Passengers on domestic flights were 23 thousand, which is around the same as in April last year. Load factor on domestic flights was 77.2% and on time performance was 84%, improving significantly year on year.

Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 9% driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of a wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft into operation last December. As reported in the Q1 results, cargo markets remain challenging, such as the market for fresh fish export. Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 17%.

       
Route NetworkApr 23Apr 22CHG (%)YTD 23YTD 22CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 295,874241,91422%960,162663,89245%
Load Factor83.3%76.4%6.9 ppt79.4%70.3%9.1 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)1,009.6862.017%3,364.12,565.631%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)841.3658.928%2,672.11,803.248%
       
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTSApr 23Apr 22CHG (%)YTD 23YTD 22CHG (%)
  To market (passengers)103,81394,69110%391,935297,74232%
  From market (passengers)52,92853,1700%190,039139,26036%
  Via market (passengers)116,45071,09064%292,993153,33591%
Number of Passengers 273,191218,95125%874,967590,33648%
Load Factor83.4%76.4%7.0 ppt79.5%70.2%9.3 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)1,001.0854.117%3,331.82,539.731%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)834.6652.628%2,647.51,782.649%
Stage length (KM)3,0272,9822%2,9803,024-1%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)80.0%85.0%-5.0 ppt78.0%73.5%4.5 ppt
       
DOMESTIC FLIGHTSApr 23Apr 22CHG (%)YTD 23YTD 22CHG (%)
Number of Passengers22,68322,963-1%85,19573,55616%
Load Factor77.2%80.3%-3.1 ppt76.2%79.7%-3.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)8.67.99%32.325.825%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)84%88%-4.0 ppt84%69%15.0 ppt
       
Cargo & LeasingApr 23Apr 22CHG (%)YTD 23YTD 22CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing1,1931,01717%4,9254,6616%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)14,73513,5519%57,96847,28923%
CO2 EMISSIONSApr 23Apr 22CHG (%)YTD 23YTD 22CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes 73,73764,14715%249,460197,39426%
CO2 emissions per OTK0.730.79-7%0.770.87-12%


Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


