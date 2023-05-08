Icelandair: Traffic Data April 2023

In April 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 296 thousand, compared to 242 thousand in April last year, an increase of 22%. Capacity in April was 17% higher than last year.
Passengers on international flights were 273 thousand, compared to 219 thousand in April 2022, an increase of 25%. Passengers to Iceland were 104 thousand and 53 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 116 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 80%. The load factor on international flights was 83.4%, an increase of 7 ppt year-on-year, and a record load factor for April. The load factor on North American routes was very strong, totaling 85.3%, and improved by 10.4 ppt compared to April last year.
Passengers on domestic flights were 23 thousand, which is around the same as in April last year. Load factor on domestic flights was 77.2% and on time performance was 84%, improving significantly year on year.
Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 9% driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of a wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft into operation last December. As reported in the Q1 results, cargo markets remain challenging, such as the market for fresh fish export. Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 17%.
Route Network
Apr 23
Apr 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
295,874
241,914
22%
960,162
663,892
45%
Load Factor
83.3%
76.4%
6.9 ppt
79.4%
70.3%
9.1 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
1,009.6
862.0
17%
3,364.1
2,565.6
31%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
841.3
658.9
28%
2,672.1
1,803.2
48%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Apr 23
Apr 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
103,813
94,691
10%
391,935
297,742
32%
From market (passengers)
52,928
53,170
0%
190,039
139,260
36%
Via market (passengers)
116,450
71,090
64%
292,993
153,335
91%
Number of Passengers
273,191
218,951
25%
874,967
590,336
48%
Load Factor
83.4%
76.4%
7.0 ppt
79.5%
70.2%
9.3 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
1,001.0
854.1
17%
3,331.8
2,539.7
31%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
834.6
652.6
28%
2,647.5
1,782.6
49%
Stage length (KM)
3,027
2,982
2%
2,980
3,024
-1%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
80.0%
85.0%
-5.0 ppt
78.0%
73.5%
4.5 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Apr 23
Apr 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
22,683
22,963
-1%
85,195
73,556
16%
Load Factor
77.2%
80.3%
-3.1 ppt
76.2%
79.7%
-3.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
8.6
7.9
9%
32.3
25.8
25%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
84%
88%
-4.0 ppt
84%
69%
15.0 ppt
Cargo & Leasing
Apr 23
Apr 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1,193
1,017
17%
4,925
4,661
6%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
14,735
13,551
9%
57,968
47,289
23%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Apr 23
Apr 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
73,737
64,147
15%
249,460
197,394
26%
CO2 emissions per OTK
0.73
0.79
-7%
0.77
0.87
-12%
Contact information Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is