Icelandair transported 567 thousand passengers in July 2023, a 7% increase compared to July last year. This is the highest number of passengers carried in one month since July 2019, when passengers were around 590 thousand.
Passengers on international flights were 543 thousand, and thereof 48% were traveling to Iceland, 11% from Iceland, and 41% were via passengers. The load factor was 86.4% on 16% more capacity than in July last year. Demand continued to be particularly strong on North American routes. On-time performance on international flights was 73%, which is a significant improvement over last year but below the Company’s long-term goals.
Passengers on domestic flights were 24 thousand. The load factor was nearly 70% and on-time performance was 86%, significantly improving from last year by 11 percentage points.
Freight carried, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers (FTK), increased by 63% between years due to a larger flight schedule and longer flight distances. There was less increase in tons carried, or 17% year-on-year. Sold block hours in the leasing operation decreased by 2%.
Route Network
Jul 23
Jul 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
566,777
529,189
7%
2,411,595
1,940,988
24%
Load Factor
86.4%
89.5%
-3.1 ppt
82.7%
78.5%
4.2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
2,008.7
1,731.6
16%
8,589.7
7,038.5
22%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
1,736.2
1,550.6
12%
7,102.1
5,524.6
29%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Jul 23
Jul 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
261,758
230,253
14%
1,005,655
819,141
23%
From market (passengers)
58,037
57,335
1%
367,616
304,582
21%
Via market (passengers)
223,030
216,737
3%
880,769
668,344
32%
Number of Passengers
542,825
504,326
8%
2,254,039
1,792,067
26%
Load Factor
86.5%
89.6%
-3.1 ppt
82.7%
78.5%
4.2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
1,998.5
1,721.9
16%
8,529.1
6,984.0
22%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
1,729.1
1,543.4
12%
7,056.3
5,482.2
29%
Stage length (KM)
3,175
3,073
3%
3,097
3,069
1%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
73.0%
63.5%
9.5 ppt
74.0%
71.7%
2.3 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Jul 23
Jul 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
23,952
24,863
-4%
157,555
148,921
6%
Load Factor
69.8%
74.5%
-4.7 ppt
75.6%
77.9%
-2.3 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
10.2
9.7
6%
60.6
54.4
11%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
86%
75%
11.0 ppt
85%
72%
13.0 ppt
Cargo & Leasing
Jul 23
Jul 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1,325
1,348
-2%
8,855
8,280
7%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
15,068
9,249
63%
104,215
78,430
33%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Jul 23
Jul 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
136,173
122,209
11%
599,174
511,243
17%
CO2 emissions per OTK
0.72
0.72
0%
0.75
0.79
-5%
Contact information Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf is an Iceland-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is active within the airline and tourism industries. The Company's activities are divided into three primary business areas: International Flight Operations, Aviation Investments, and Tourism Investments. The International Flight Operations segment is based on the hub-and-spoke concept between Europe and North America via Iceland managing and international route network between the two continents. The Aviation Investment segment includes leasing services, domestic flights and an outgoing tour operator. The Tourism Investments segment manages an incoming tour operator in Iceland. The Company operates mainly in Europe and Northern America.