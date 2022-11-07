Icelandair: Traffic Data October 2022

In October 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 333 thousand, compared to 206 thousand in October last year. The load factor on international and domestic flights was 80.2%. Capacity in October reached 99% of 2019 levels. The number of passengers for the first ten months of 2022 is more than three million.
The number of passengers on international flights was around 307 thousand compared to 181 thousand in October 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 133 thousand, or over 43% of the total number, and from Iceland 58 thousand. Via passengers were 116 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 80%. The load factor on international flights was 80.2% compared to 68.9% in October 2021.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 26 thousand, compared to more than 25 thousand in October 2021. On time performance was 88%. The load factor on domestic flights was 80.8% compared to 74.5% in October 2021.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 20% compared to October last year.