Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Icelandair Group hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
  Report
No quotes available
-- ISK   0.00%
10:02aICELANDAIR : flights to the USA
PU
10/08ICELANDAIR : Visiting Iceland
PU
10/08ICELANDAIR : Noomi Rapace talks about her new film, 'Lamb'
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icelandair : flights to the USA

10/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last updated: October 15, 2021

We offer a friendly reminder to travelers that it is their responsibility to ensure they have the relevant documents and meet the entry requirements for their destination.

Note: if you plan to fly from the USA to Iceland, read important information on our Visiting Iceland page.

Europeans traveling to USA

Travelers from the European Schengen area, UK and Ireland are currently prohibited to enter the USA (with some exemptions).

From November 8, the US will reopen to vaccinated international travelers.

From November 8, non-US air travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and will need to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. We will update our page as more official information becomes available.

IMPORTANT: COVID-19 test requirement to enter USA

There is a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for all air passengers entering the US.

Who: This applies to everyone traveling to the USA regardless of their nationality and vaccination status.

Exemptions: The only exemption to testing is for proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Timeframe: Passengers are required to get a test within the 3 days before their flight to the US departs, and provide documentation of their test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.

Type of test: For details of the tests that are accepted to enter the USA (including some rapid tests and self-tests or home tests), see the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testing in Iceland: Information is below, under Flying from Iceland: how to book a COVID-19 test for travel.

For travel to the US, all passengers over the age of 2 must complete a short attestation form that acknowledges the requirements of a negative COVID-19 test in order to board their flight. The form must be completed before boarding and is a requirement from the CDC.

We recommend downloading the form and printing it out. If you are unable to print it out, there will be copies for you to fill out at the airport check-in desk.

Passenger Attestation Form

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 14:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
10:02aICELANDAIR : flights to the USA
PU
10/08ICELANDAIR : Visiting Iceland
PU
10/08ICELANDAIR : Noomi Rapace talks about her new film, 'Lamb'
PU
10/08ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Birna Osk Einarsdottir to step down as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
10/08Icelandair Group Hf Announces Resignation of Birna Osk Einarsdottir as Chief Commercial..
CI
10/06ICELANDAIRGROUP HF. : Traffic Data September 2021
AQ
10/06Icelandair Group Hf. Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Sep..
CI
10/01ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Financing of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
10/01Icelandair Group hf Enters into Agreements with Aviation Capital Group
CI
10/01ICELANDAIR : Planning for a northern lights trip
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 426 M - -
Net income 2020 -367 M - -
Net Debt 2020 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 460 M 460 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 531
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Úlfar Steindórsson Chairman
Tomas Ingason Chief Information Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.0.61%460
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.46%26 277
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.24%22 160
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.85%16 550
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.77%15 504
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.68%15 385