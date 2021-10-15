Icelandair : flights to the USA

Last updated: October 15, 2021

We offer a friendly reminder to travelers that it is their responsibility to ensure they have the relevant documents and meet the entry requirements for their destination.



Note: if you plan to fly from the USA to Iceland, read important information on our Visiting Iceland page.



Europeans traveling to USA

Travelers from the European Schengen area, UK and Ireland are currently prohibited to enter the USA (with some exemptions).

From November 8, the US will reopen to vaccinated international travelers.



From November 8, non-US air travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and will need to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. We will update our page as more official information becomes available.

IMPORTANT: COVID-19 test requirement to enter USA

There is a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for all air passengers entering the US.

Who: This applies to everyone traveling to the USA regardless of their nationality and vaccination status.

Exemptions: The only exemption to testing is for proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Timeframe: Passengers are required to get a test within the 3 days before their flight to the US departs, and provide documentation of their test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.

Type of test: For details of the tests that are accepted to enter the USA (including some rapid tests and self-tests or home tests), see the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testing in Iceland: Information is below, under Flying from Iceland: how to book a COVID-19 test for travel.

For travel to the US, all passengers over the age of 2 must complete a short attestation form that acknowledges the requirements of a negative COVID-19 test in order to board their flight. The form must be completed before boarding and is a requirement from the CDC.

We recommend downloading the form and printing it out. If you are unable to print it out, there will be copies for you to fill out at the airport check-in desk.

