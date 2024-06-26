Icelandair and CAE today announced an agreement for the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Airbus A320-family full-flight simulator (FFS) to support the entry-into-service of the airline's new Airbus A321 fleet in 2025. The new CAE FFS sold to Icelandair will be installed at the CAE Reykjavík - Icelandair Flight Training Centre, a joint venture between the two companies, and will be ready for training by the end of 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce our new contract with CAE and to continue fostering our fruitful partnership," said Sylvia Kristin Olafsdottir, COO of Icelandair. "The new simulator will allow us to continue providing world-class training in Iceland, giving us the flexibility and agility needed to expand our route network, introduce new destinations, and grow our pilot group accordingly. As an island nation, Iceland heavily relies on air transport and as the leading airline, we recognize the importance of having such facilities within the country, ensuring top-notch training opportunities for pilots."

"The acquisition of this Airbus A320-family full-flight simulator is a significant milestone in our partnership with Icelandair, and we look forward to supporting their pilot training in anticipation of the arrival of the A321 into their fleet," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Division President, Commercial Aviation. "The advanced technology in this new FFS will give pilots the skill and confidence to safely fly the A321 and provide the customer experience for which Icelandair is also renowned."

This latest generation FFS is designed to replicate the flight characteristics and systems of the Airbus A320. Equipped with high-fidelity visuals, an immersive cockpit environment, and realistic flight dynamics, the simulator will serve as a critical training tool for pilots, ensuring they are thoroughly prepared to operate the new aircraft safely and efficiently.

In addition to being used for initial training and type rating, the FFS will also be used for the twice-annual recurrent training pilots must complete, ensuring they remain proficient and current in their skills and knowledge.