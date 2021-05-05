Icelandair : Visiting Iceland

Last updated: May 5, 2021

We at Icelandair can't wait to welcome you back when you're ready. Before you book your ticket to Iceland, here's a snapshot of current travel restrictions and entry requirements.



We offer a friendly reminder to travelers that it is their responsibility to ensure they have the relevant documents and meet the entry requirements for their destination.

Passengers vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from it

Can you visit Iceland? Yes. From April 6, 2021, all travelers - regardless of origin - are welcome to visit Iceland if they can show either:

Please note: Iceland is welcoming vaccinated visitors from outside the Schengen zone, but further travel from Iceland to the rest of Europe is currently not permitted for non-Schengen residents.

Do you need a PCR test? No. If you hold an appropriate certificate, you do not need to have a PCR test to board your flight to Iceland.

Is there arrival testing and quarantine? Yes. If you hold an appropriate certificate, you are required to undergo one COVID-19 test upon arrival. The test is free of charge. You must wait for the result of this test (usually received within 5-6 hours but may take up to 24 hours) at your accommodation. You do not need to quarantine for 5-6 days and take a second test. Note: this testing requirement is temporary and will be reviewed by June 1.

Read the official government announcement for vaccinated and previously infected travelers to visit.



Passengers not vaccinated against COVID-19 and not previously infected

Can you visit Iceland? New restrictions from April 27, 2021: there is a ban on unnecessary travel from high-risk areas. Foreign nationals are unauthorized to travel to Iceland if they are arriving from or have stayed for more than 24 hours in the last 14 days in a high-risk region or country (with some exemptions, for example for citizens and residents of Iceland).

Visitors holding a passport (or valid residency) from low-risk EU/EFTA countries are welcome to visit Iceland, with testing and quarantine regulations to adhere to. There are restrictions for other nationalities, including travelers from the UK, US and Canada.

The list of high-risk countries is regularly reviewed.



See Who can visit Iceland? below for more detailed information.

Do you need a PCR test? Yes. You require a negative PCR test before boarding an aircraft to Iceland, taken within 72 hours of departure. See information under Do I need a negative COVID-19 test to board a flight to Iceland?

Is there arrival testing and quarantine? Yes. Arriving passengers must undergo double screening and 5-6 days quarantine between tests. People arriving from lower-risk areas are allowed to quarantine at their home or at suitable accommodation if certain requirements are fulfilled; travelers from high-risk countries must stay in a government-run quarantine hotel. See information under Do I need to have a COVID-19 test when I enter Iceland? and Do I need to go into quarantine when I enter Iceland?

Do you need to stay in a quarantine hotel? If you are arriving from a high-risk country it is mandatory to stay in a quarantine facility (without charge). Those who cannot quarantine at home and/or prefer to stay at a quarantine facility may stay there without charge. See information under Do I need to go into quarantine when I enter Iceland?

Here's what you need to know about visiting Iceland.

