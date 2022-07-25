Log in
Homepage
Equities
Iceland
Nasdaq Iceland
Icelandair Group hf.
News
Summary
ICEAIR
IS0000013464
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
(ICEAIR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland -
11:22 2022-07-25 am EDT
1.802
ISK
-2.28%
12:01p
Presentation of Q2 2022 financial result
GL
07/21
Icelandair delivers USD 4 Million profit in the second quarter of 2022
GL
07/21
Icelandair Group hf. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of 2022
CI
Presentation of Q2 2022 financial result
07/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Attached is the presentation of Q2 2022 financial results.
Attachment
Q2 2022 Presentation
All news about ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
12:01p
Presentation of Q2 2022 financial result
GL
07/21
Icelandair delivers USD 4 Million profit in the second quarter of 2022
GL
07/21
Icelandair Group hf. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of 2022
CI
07/21
Icelandair Group hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
07/21
ICELANDAIR
: Notice regarding exercise of warrants ICEAIRW120822 and issuance of new share..
GL
07/20
ICELANDAIR
: Change of webcast date in relation to the disclosure of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/20
ICELANDAIR
: Change of webcast date in relation to the disclosure of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/18
ICELANDAIR
: Publishing of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/18
ICELANDAIR
: Publishing of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/07
ICELANDAIR
: New Lease Agreements for two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
577 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-104 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
240 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-552x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
509 M
509 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,52x
EV / Sales 2021
1,29x
Nbr of Employees
2 837
Free-Float
77,1%
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason
President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson
Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson
Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir
Chief Digital Officer
Jens Bjarnason
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
1.32%
509
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
7.82%
25 027
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-19.78%
20 009
AIR CHINA LIMITED
17.28%
19 054
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-15.54%
14 947
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-5.35%
14 946
More Results
