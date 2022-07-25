Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Icelandair Group hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:22 2022-07-25 am EDT
1.802 ISK   -2.28%
12:01pPresentation of Q2 2022 financial result
GL
07/21Icelandair delivers USD 4 Million profit in the second quarter of 2022
GL
07/21Icelandair Group hf. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation of Q2 2022 financial result

07/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attached is the presentation of Q2 2022 financial results.

Attachment


All news about ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
12:01pPresentation of Q2 2022 financial result
GL
07/21Icelandair delivers USD 4 Million profit in the second quarter of 2022
GL
07/21Icelandair Group hf. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of 2022
CI
07/21Icelandair Group hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
07/21ICELANDAIR : Notice regarding exercise of warrants ICEAIRW120822 and issuance of new share..
GL
07/20ICELANDAIR : Change of webcast date in relation to the disclosure of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/20ICELANDAIR : Change of webcast date in relation to the disclosure of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/18ICELANDAIR : Publishing of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/18ICELANDAIR : Publishing of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/07ICELANDAIR : New Lease Agreements for two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 577 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -552x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 509 M 509 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 837
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Ívar S. Kristinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Hafsteinsson Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Digital Officer
Jens Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.1.32%509
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%25 027
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-19.78%20 009
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.28%19 054
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.54%14 947
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%14 946