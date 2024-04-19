Bíldudalur, 19 April 2023

Icelandic Salmon AS (Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland: ISLAX) has today published its integrated Annual Report for 2023, including sustainability reporting and complete annual accounts with notes. The report is attached and available on the company‘s website: https://arnarlax.is/investors/

“In 2023, Icelandic Salmon supplied the world markets with a record-breaking 17,919 tonnes of salmon, thanks to the dedicated work of our employees. Despite facing many challenges this year - including macroeconomic changes, geopolitical tensions, and biological obstacles – we prioritised the health and wellbeing of our fish. Looking ahead, we are committed to sustaining this priority while growing our operations," Bjørn Hembre, CEO of Icelandic Salmon and Arnarlax says.

In Bjørn‘s letter, which in included in the report, he writes: “Salmon farming holds great promise for Iceland, in terms of future jobs and economic growth. During the past few years, we have seen significant tax hikes, and a new law proposal is now in Althingi for final sanctioning. As a leading producer of salmon, we are concerned that the uncertainty that these processes has introduced could make it more difficult for Iceland to build this new pillar in the country’s economy. We remain committed, however, to work with policy makers for a stable, mutually beneficial framework going forward.“

