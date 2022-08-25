Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Icelandic Salmon AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAX   NO0010724701

ICELANDIC SALMON AS

(ISLAX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:53 2022-08-24 am EDT
171.00 NOK   +0.59%
03:28aICELANDIC SALMON : First half 2022 - Summary presentation
PU
12:32aFIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS : Continued strong operational performance
AQ
08/03Icelandic Salmon Unit Obtains Regulatory Nod For Smolt Facility Deal
MT
Icelandic Salmon : First half 2022 - Summary presentation

08/25/2022 | 03:28am EDT
FIRST HALF 2022

SUMMARY PRESENTATION

THIS IS ICELANDIC SALMON

Icelandic Salmon AS is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. The company is the sole owner and parent company of Arnarlax ehf.

All operational activities of the group are performed in Arnarlax ehf.

Arnarlax - Sustainable Icelandic Salmon is the common brand for all operational activities and products from Icelandic Salmon

Four smolt facilities, Current capacity of 7-8 million smolt, depending on size of smolt

Harvesting plant in Bíldudalur. BRC* certified

30,000 tonnes per year capacity

Farming in seven sites in three fjords

All production ASC** certified

Total MAB 25,200 tonnes

Sales by internal team

Domestic and global markets

Note: *BRC = British Retail Consortium

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 2

**ASC = Aquaculture Stewardship Council

CONTINUED STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Q2 SUMMARY

  • Increased market price and low contract share, resulted in good price achievements
  • Strong operational performance have contributed solid results
    • Continued stable biological performance resulting in stable cost level
  • Expect higher volume and slightly higher cost level in Q3 2022
    • Continue harvest of 2020 generation in Q3 with good biological performance
  • Further growth underway
    • Increased smolt capacity
    • New site approved, will be used first time in 2024
    • Successful early output in our first 200m cages
    • Interest and demand for sustainable Icelandic Salmon in the US remains high
  • Volume guidance at 16.000 tonnes for 2022

KEY RESULTS

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

H1 2022

H1 2021

Operating income ('000 EUR)

34.979

18.069

72.085

35.420

Operational EBIT ('000 EUR)

13.530

2.737

23.044

3.131

Operational EBIT (%)

39%

15%

32%

9%

Harvest volume ('000 tgw)

3,0

2,3

6,3

4,8

Operational EBIT/kg.

4,57

1,19

3,64

0,63

Harvest

Operational EBIT

(Thousand tonnes gw)

(EUR/kg.)

4,3

4,57

3,4

3,0

2,3

2,4

2,82

1,19

0,86

0,22

Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022

Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 3

FURTHER SMOLT EXPANSION

STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

SOUTH COAST EXPANSION EXTENDED FURTHER

  • Remaining shares in Eldisstöðin Ísþór smolt facility purchased.
    • Bigger smolt allow for increased MAB license utilization, reduced production time in sea and thereby reduced biological risk.
  • Development and operations in Laxabraut and Fjallalax plants on track
  • The purchase of Ísþór and the prior expansion initiatives will provide both increased number of smolt up to 7-8 million smolt and accelerate the groups growth plans.

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 4

5

SALES & MARKETING UPDATE

STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

TRANSPORTATION SPLIT

TO NORTH AMERICA

29% 11%

VOLUME

33%

71%

89%

17%

67%

83%

30%

70%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

By Sea

By Air

SUSTAINABLE SALMON

INTREST & DEMAND REMAINS HIGH

  • Continued emphasis on sea transport to the US market
    • Icelandic logistics routes offer perhaps the lowest carbon footprint salmon imported to North America.
  • Increased interest from European customers, both new and reoccurring customers.

CONTRACTS

Contract share for Q2 was 17% and is expected to be ~13%, for Q3 2022.

STRATEGIC CHANGES

DELIVER STRONG SALES ACHIEVEMENT

  • The new brand has been well received by the market, with good feedback on the product quality
  • Arnarlax continues to offer both pre-rigor filets and HOG salmon
  • Successful launch of the IceFjord brand for a premium US customer

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Icelandic Salmon AS published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
