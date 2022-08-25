Icelandic Salmon : First half 2022 - Summary presentation
Icelandic Salmon AS is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. The company is the sole owner and parent company of Arnarlax ehf.
All operational activities of the group are performed in Arnarlax ehf.
Arnarlax - Sustainable Icelandic Salmon is the common brand for all operational activities and products from Icelandic Salmon
Four smolt facilities, Current capacity of 7-8 million smolt, depending on size of smolt
Harvesting plant in Bíldudalur. BRC
* certified
30,000 tonnes per year capacity
Farming in seven sites in three fjords
All production ASC
** certified
Total MAB 25,200 tonnes
Sales by internal team
Domestic and global markets
Note: *BRC = British Retail Consortium
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
2
**ASC = Aquaculture Stewardship Council
CONTINUED STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Q2 SUMMARY
Increased market price and low contract share, resulted in good price achievements
Strong operational performance have contributed solid results
Continued stable biological performance resulting in stable cost level
Expect higher volume and slightly higher cost level in Q3 2022
Continue harvest of 2020 generation in Q3 with good biological performance
Further growth underway
Increased smolt capacity
New site approved, will be used first time in 2024
Successful early output in our first 200m cages
Interest and demand for sustainable Icelandic Salmon in the US remains high
Volume guidance at 16.000 tonnes for 2022
KEY RESULTS
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
H1 2022
H1 2021
Operating income
('000 EUR)
34.979
18.069
72.085
35.420
Operational EBIT
('000 EUR)
13.530
2.737
23.044
3.131
Operational EBIT
(%)
39%
15%
32%
9%
Harvest volume
('000 tgw)
3,0
2,3
6,3
4,8
Operational EBIT/kg.
4,57
1,19
3,64
0,63
Harvest
Operational EBIT
(Thousand tonnes gw)
(EUR/kg.)
4,3
4,57
1,19
0,86
0,22
Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022
Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
3
FURTHER SMOLT EXPANSION
STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
SOUTH COAST EXPANSION EXTENDED FURTHER
Remaining shares in Eldisstöðin Ísþór smolt facility purchased.
Bigger smolt allow for increased MAB license utilization, reduced production time in sea and thereby reduced biological risk.
Development and operations in Laxabraut and Fjallalax plants on track
The purchase of Ísþór and the prior expansion initiatives will provide both increased number of smolt up to 7-8 million smolt and accelerate the groups growth plans.
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
4
5
SALES & MARKETING UPDATE
STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
TRANSPORTATION SPLIT
TO NORTH AMERICA
29% 11%
VOLUME
33%
71%
89%
17%
67%
83%
30%
70%
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
By Sea
By Air
SUSTAINABLE SALMON
INTREST & DEMAND REMAINS HIGH
Continued emphasis on sea transport to the US market
Icelandic logistics routes offer perhaps the lowest carbon footprint salmon imported to North America.
Increased interest from European customers, both new and reoccurring customers.
CONTRACTS
Contract share for Q2 was 17% and is expected to be ~13%, for Q3 2022.
STRATEGIC CHANGES
DELIVER STRONG SALES ACHIEVEMENT
The new brand has been well received by the market, with good feedback on the product quality
Arnarlax continues to offer both pre-rigor filets and HOG salmon
Successful launch of the IceFjord brand for a premium US customer
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.