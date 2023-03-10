Icelandic Salmon : NASF 2023 - Icelandinc Salmon Presentation
Aquaculture: the next economic pillar of Iceland?
Icelandic Salmon AS is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. The company is the sole owner and parent company of Arnarlax ehf.
All operational activities of the group are performed in Arnarlax ehf.
Arnarlax - Sustainable Icelandic Salmon is the common brand for all operational activities and products from Icelandic Salmon
Four smolt facilities, Current capacity of 7-8 million smolt, depending on size of smolt
Harvesting plant in Bíldudalur. BRC
* certified
30,000 tonnes per year capacity
Farming in seven sites in three fjords
All production ASC
** certified
Total MAB 23,700 tonnes
Sales by internal team
Domestic and global markets
Note: *BRC = British Retail Consortium
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
2
**ASC = Aquaculture Stewardship Council
ALL TIME HIGH HARVEST VOLUME
40% INCREASE IN HARVEST VOLUME BETWEEN YEARS
Quarterly harvest volume of 6.008 tons compared to Q4-21 at at 4.272 tons.
Finalized the 2020 generation in the quarter and started harvest on the 2021 generation.
Full year harvest volume increased by 40% to 16.138 tons, compared to 11.521 tons in 2021.
EBIT for the year at 36.153k EUR. An all time high along side 78% growth of revenues between years.
Guidance for 2023 is 16.000 Tons, expect significant increase in 2024.
We see a reduction in cost compared to Q3 with harvesting on the 2021- generation.
We will continue harvesting the 2021 generation in Q1 and Q2.
Expect cost increase in 2023, due to increased raw material prices.
Strong market prices and good price achievement compared to market
Some effect of increased quality downgrades at end of quarter.
Large fish was harvested in Q4, achieving higher prices in the market.
KEY RESULTS
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
Operating income
('000 EUR)
51,710
35,814
157,593
90,806
Operational EBIT
('000 EUR)
9,331
3,657
36,153
7,314
Operational EBIT
(%)
18%
10%
23%
8%
Harvest volume
('000 tgw)
6.0
4.3
16.1
11.5
Operational EBIT/kg.
1.55
0.86
2.24
0.63
Harvest
Operational EBIT
(Thousand tonnes gw)
(EUR/kg.)
6,0
4,57
4,3
3,8
2,82
3,4
3,0
1,55
0,86
0,99
Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022
Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
3
NO LONGER A FUTURE PROSPECT BUT A REALITY
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
4
5
SALES & MARKETING UPDATE
STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
TRANSPORTATION SPLIT
TO NORTH AMERICA
29%
11%
18%
VOLUME
27%
33%
82%
71%
89%
17%
73%
67%
83%
Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022
By Sea
By Air
STRONG INTEREST FOR ICELANDIC SALMON
Working closely with more companies across North America and Europe.
Active focus on participation in Seafood exhibitions.
Increased interest from the Canadian market.
Volume to US, quarter by quarter continues to grow.
CONTRACTS
Contract share for Q4 was 24% and is expected to be ~10%, for 2023.
NORTH AMERICAN MARKET IS GROWING
The North American salmon market has been growing steadily and as of 2022 is now over 600k tonnes annually.
CAGR* for the US has been forcasted up to 9,6% until 2030 higlighting the significant growth oportunities in the market.
With Icelandic Salmon ideally positioned to capitlize on the growth.
TOP 10 MARKETS BY SIZE (2021E)
700
WFE
600
500
tonnes
400
300
'000
200
In
100
0
Note: * CAGR = Compound annual growth rage
Source: Intrafish.com / Kontali, Grandviewreasearch.com, Mowi Industry handbook 2022.
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E
5
All news about ICELANDIC SALMON AS
Sales 2022
1 602 M
151 M
151 M
Net income 2022
379 M
35,6 M
35,6 M
Net Debt 2022
507 M
47,7 M
47,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,2x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 613 M
434 M
434 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,20x
EV / Sales 2023
3,55x
Nbr of Employees
174
Free-Float
37,0%
