Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Icelandic Salmon AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAX   NO0010724701

ICELANDIC SALMON AS

(ISLAX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:58:54 2023-03-09 am EST
149.00 NOK   +2.76%
03/08Ice Fish Farm Investor Måsøval Eiendom to Explore Strategic Partnerships
MT
03/02Financial calendar
AQ
02/22Icelandic Salmon : Q4 2022 - Summary presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icelandic Salmon : NASF 2023 - Icelandinc Salmon Presentation

03/10/2023 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aquaculture: the next economic pillar of Iceland?

NASF, March 9th 2023

THIS IS ICELANDIC SALMON

Icelandic Salmon AS is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. The company is the sole owner and parent company of Arnarlax ehf.

All operational activities of the group are performed in Arnarlax ehf.

Arnarlax - Sustainable Icelandic Salmon is the common brand for all operational activities and products from Icelandic Salmon

Four smolt facilities, Current capacity of 7-8 million smolt, depending on size of smolt

Harvesting plant in Bíldudalur. BRC* certified

30,000 tonnes per year capacity

Farming in seven sites in three fjords

All production ASC** certified

Total MAB 23,700 tonnes

Sales by internal team

Domestic and global markets

Note: *BRC = British Retail Consortium

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 2

**ASC = Aquaculture Stewardship Council

ALL TIME HIGH HARVEST VOLUME

40% INCREASE IN HARVEST VOLUME BETWEEN YEARS

  • Quarterly harvest volume of 6.008 tons compared to Q4-21 at at 4.272 tons.
    • Finalized the 2020 generation in the quarter and started harvest on the 2021 generation.
    • Full year harvest volume increased by 40% to 16.138 tons, compared to 11.521 tons in 2021.
    • EBIT for the year at 36.153k EUR. An all time high along side 78% growth of revenues between years.
    • Guidance for 2023 is 16.000 Tons, expect significant increase in 2024.
  • We see a reduction in cost compared to Q3 with harvesting on the 2021- generation.
    • We will continue harvesting the 2021 generation in Q1 and Q2.
    • Expect cost increase in 2023, due to increased raw material prices.
  • Strong market prices and good price achievement compared to market
    • Some effect of increased quality downgrades at end of quarter.
    • Large fish was harvested in Q4, achieving higher prices in the market.

KEY RESULTS

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021

Operating income ('000 EUR)

51,710

35,814

157,593

90,806

Operational EBIT ('000 EUR)

9,331

3,657

36,153

7,314

Operational EBIT (%)

18%

10%

23%

8%

Harvest volume ('000 tgw)

6.0

4.3

16.1

11.5

Operational EBIT/kg.

1.55

0.86

2.24

0.63

Harvest

Operational EBIT

(Thousand tonnes gw)

(EUR/kg.)

6,0

4,57

4,3

3,8

2,82

3,4

3,0

1,55

0,86

0,99

Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022

Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E

3

NO LONGER A FUTURE PROSPECT BUT A REALITY

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 4

5

SALES & MARKETING UPDATE

STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

TRANSPORTATION SPLIT

TO NORTH AMERICA

29%

11%

18%

VOLUME

27%

33%

82%

71%

89%

17%

73%

67%

83%

Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022

By Sea

By Air

STRONG INTEREST FOR ICELANDIC SALMON

  • Working closely with more companies across North America and Europe.
  • Active focus on participation in Seafood exhibitions.
  • Increased interest from the Canadian market.
  • Volume to US, quarter by quarter continues to grow.

CONTRACTS

  • Contract share for Q4 was 24% and is expected to be ~10%, for 2023.

NORTH AMERICAN MARKET IS GROWING

  • The North American salmon market has been growing steadily and as of 2022 is now over 600k tonnes annually.
  • CAGR* for the US has been forcasted up to 9,6% until 2030 higlighting the significant growth oportunities in the market.
    • With Icelandic Salmon ideally positioned to capitlize on the growth.

TOP 10 MARKETS BY SIZE (2021E)

700

WFE

600

500

tonnes

400

300

'000

200

In

100

0

Note: * CAGR = Compound annual growth rage

Source: Intrafish.com / Kontali, Grandviewreasearch.com, Mowi Industry handbook 2022.

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y - I T ' S I N O U R N A T U R E 5

Disclaimer

Icelandic Salmon AS published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ICELANDIC SALMON AS
03/08Ice Fish Farm Investor Måsøval Eiendom to Explore Strategic Partnerships
MT
03/02Financial calendar
AQ
02/22Icelandic Salmon : Q4 2022 - Summary presentation
PU
02/22Transcript : Icelandic Salmon AS, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Q4 2022 Results : All time high quarterly harvest volume
AQ
02/21Icelandic Salmon AS Provides Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
2022Icelandic Salmon : Q3 2022 - Summary presentation
PU
2022Transcript : Icelandic Salmon AS, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Mowi to Pay $181 Million For Majority Stake in Icelandic Fish Farmer Arctic Fish
DJ
2022Icelandic Salmon : Change in Icelandic Salmon AS's board of directors
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 602 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 379 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2022 507 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 613 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart ICELANDIC SALMON AS
Duration : Period :
Icelandic Salmon AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICELANDIC SALMON AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 149,00 NOK
Average target price 190,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Hembre Chief Executive Officer
Jónas Heiðar Birgisson Chief Financial Officer
Kjartan Olafsson Chairman
Kjersti Haugen Chief Scientific Officer
Espen Weyergang Marcussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICELANDIC SALMON AS-0.67%434
BAKKAFROST9.90%3 761
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-7.38%767
FRØY ASA32.12%531
MÅSØVAL AS3.63%362
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-3.14%348