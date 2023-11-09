Today, 11 November 2023 Gyda ehf. has utilised a put option, entailing that SalMar ASA has acquired a total of 450,000 shares in Icelandic Salmon AS (the “Company”) at a price of NOK 187 per share.

Gyda ehf. is a close associate of Kjartan Olafsson, member of the board of directors in the Company. SalMar ASA is a close associate of Ulrik Steinvik, Leif Inge Nordhammer and Gustav Witzøe, members of the Board of Directors in the Company.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Attachments