  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Iceni Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   AU0000140030

ICENI GOLD LIMITED

(ICL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:10:57 am
0.11 AUD    --.--%
03:20aICENI GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - ICL
PU
02/27ICENI GOLD : Exploration Update
PU
02/25Iceni Gold Begins Drilling at 14 Mile Well Project
MT
Iceni Gold : Application for quotation of securities - ICL

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ICENI GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ICL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

900,000

03/03/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ICENI GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

639626949

1.3

ASX issuer code

ICL

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICLAE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

900,000

3/3/2022

Issue date

3/3/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

900,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Refer to IPO prospectus 3 March 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iceni Gold Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,39 M -1,73 M -1,73 M
Net cash 2021 17,0 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,9 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ICENI GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iceni Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernard Brian Rodan Executive Chairman
Keith Charles Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sebastian Henryk Andre Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICENI GOLD LIMITED-40.54%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION12.53%55 309
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.62%41 094
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.96%23 913
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.40%20 366
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED4.58%15 189