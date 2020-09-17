Log in
ICEsoft Announces Departure of Mark Francis from Board of Directors

09/17/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) -  ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is sad to announce the departure of Mark Francis from its board of directors for personal reasons.

"ICEsoft would like to thank Mark for his many contributions over the past few years. His insights and counsel have been extraordinarily valuable in helping us navigate our public listing and new product launches," said Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "We wish Mark the very best in his future endeavors."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64050


© Newsfilecorp 2020
