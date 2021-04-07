ICEsoft Technologies Canada : Announces Expanded Adoption of its Voyent Alert! Mass Notification Service

Apr

April 7, 2021 (Calgary, AB) - ICEsoft Technologies (CSE: ISFT), is proud to provide an update to its community enrollment numbers for its Voyent Alert! Notification Service. Despite the impact of COVID-19, Voyent Alert! coverage expanded by 110 communities across Canada in 2020, up approximately 170% from 2019. An additional 32 new communities were added in Q1, 2021.

The Voyent Alert! service provides targeted and enriched media alerts to community members and residents during critical events such as fires, floods, or train derailments as well as important day-to-day informational notices such as road construction, fire-bans or Covid-19 updates. Unlike competitive notification services, Voyent Alert's notifications are personalized with critical information such as a recipient's distance and direction to an incident, maps, visuals and critical attachments.

'Adoption has been widespread across Canada ranging from smaller rural communities to much larger municipalities, regional districts and counties,' explains Brian McKinney, President of ICEsoft. 'We are pleased with the uptake we are seeing as our new service continues rolling out and are excited to take our next steps and accelerate our service roll out into the US and enterprise markets this year.'

Voyent Alert! is currently realizing a 100% renewal rate across our subscription base and is regularly displacing incumbent solutions, which speaks directly to the value the service is providing to our clients.

To learn more about the Voyent Alert! Notification Service go to voyent-alert.com.

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (ISFT) is a software as a service ('SaaS') company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

