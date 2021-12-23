Log in
    ICE   AU0000067621

ICETANA LIMITED

(ICE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCetana : Application for quotation of securities - ICE

12/23/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ICETANA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ICE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

34,346,968

23/12/2019

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ICETANA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

140449725

1.3

ASX issuer code

ICE

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICEAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

34,346,968

23/12/2021

Issue date

23/12/2019

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

34,346,968

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares were issued pursuant to the Prospectus lodged with ASX on 15 November 2019.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

Disclaimer

iCetana Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,49 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net income 2021 -2,25 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net cash 2021 1,70 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 9,88 M 9,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart ICETANA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
iCetana Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew MacFarlane Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rafael Kimberley-Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Pritchard Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Brown Chief Operations Officer
Mark Potts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICETANA LIMITED-48.39%9
ORACLE CORPORATION38.91%239 966
SAP SE14.47%164 114
SERVICENOW, INC.16.99%128 139
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.38.54%37 781
HUBSPOT, INC.71.16%32 061