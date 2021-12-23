iCetana : Application for quotation of securities - ICE
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ICETANA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 24, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ICE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
34,346,968
23/12/2019
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ICETANA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
140449725
1.3
ASX issuer code
ICE
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
24/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ICEAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ICE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
34,346,968
23/12/2021
Issue date
23/12/2019
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
34,346,968
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Shares were issued pursuant to the Prospectus lodged with ASX on 15 November 2019.
