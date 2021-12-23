iCetana : Application for quotation of securities - ICE

For personal use only

Entity name

ICETANA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date ICE ORDINARY FULLY PAID 34,346,968 23/12/2019

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement