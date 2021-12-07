Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ICetana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   AU0000067621

ICETANA LIMITED

(ICE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.105 AUD   +10.53%
ICETANA : Proposed issue of securities - ICE
PU
ICetana Limited Appoints Geoff Pritchard as Chair,With Effect from 29 November 2021
CI
ICETANA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ICE
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCetana : Proposed issue of securities - ICE

12/07/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ICETANA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

8/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted option, Ex $0.15 each, expiring 24 months after

16,875,000

confirmed

the date of issue

New class-code to be

Unquoted option, Ex $0.15 each, expiring 24 months after

5,000,000

confirmed

the date of issue

ICE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

33,750,000

Proposed +issue date 14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

ICETANA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

90140449725

1.3

ASX issuer code

ICE

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

8/12/2021

1.6

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue



Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes



7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

31/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

  1. The Company will seek shareholder approval to issue up to 16,875,000 unquoted options to subscribers under the Placement on the basis of 1 attaching option for every two shares issued under the Placement. The Options will be unquoted options with an exercise price of 15 cents each and an expiry date 24 months after the date of issue.
  2. The Company will seek shareholder approval to issue up to 5,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of 15 cents each with an expiry date 24 months after the date of issue to Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty Ltd as partial consideration for lead manager services provided to the Company.



Existing class

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

For

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

ICE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 33,750,000

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08000



Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?



Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?



Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No



No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted option, Ex $0.15 each, expiring 24 months after the date of issue

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

16,875,000

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

16,875,000 Options will be issued (subject to shareholder approval) as attaching options under the Placement on a 1



option : 2 shares basis

Yes

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from



their issue date?

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date



AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1500

31/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

ICE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of



not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iCetana Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
