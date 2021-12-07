iCetana : Proposed issue of securities - ICE

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unquoted option, Ex $0.15 each, expiring 24 months after
16,875,000
confirmed
the date of issue
New class-code to be
Unquoted option, Ex $0.15 each, expiring 24 months after
5,000,000
confirmed
the date of issue
ICE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
33,750,000
Proposed +issue date 14/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ICETANA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
90140449725
1.3
ASX issuer code
ICE
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
8/12/2021
1.6
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7A - Conditions
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
31/1/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
No
Comments
The Company will seek shareholder approval to issue up to 16,875,000 unquoted options to subscribers under the Placement on the basis of 1 attaching option for every two shares issued under the Placement. The Options will be unquoted options with an exercise price of 15 cents each and an expiry date 24 months after the date of issue.
The Company will seek shareholder approval to issue up to 5,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of 15 cents each with an expiry date 24 months after the date of issue to Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty Ltd as partial consideration for lead manager services provided to the Company.
Existing class
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
For
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
ICE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 33,750,000
Offer price details
Part 7B - Issue details
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.08000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
use
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
For
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unquoted option, Ex $0.15 each, expiring 24 months after the date of issue
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
16,875,000
Offer price details
Offer price details
Proposed issue of securities
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
16,875,000 Options will be issued (subject to shareholder approval) as attaching options under the Placement on a 1
option : 2 shares basis
Yes
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
use
their issue date?
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.1500
31/1/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
ICE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
For
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on
Proposed issue of securities
iCetana Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:01 UTC.