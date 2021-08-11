Log in
    ICFI   US44925C1036

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
  Report
ICF International : Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Presentation 765.8 KB

08/11/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
ICF Fireside Chat Presentation

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

John Wasson - Chairman, President and CEO Bettina Welsh - CFO

August 11, 2021

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.

2

ICF: A professional + technology services firm

_

Serve a roster of government clients with social + environmental missions, energy utilities + commercial clients

_

Leverage deep domain expertise to achieve superior results for clients

_

Deliver strong cross- cutting capabilities in technology + engagement

_

Benefit from visibility of a substantial backlog + growth profile of commercial revenues

A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions

3

Synergy in markets + capabilities

ICF's work across core service areas including climate, energy efficiency, disaster management, public health and social programs addresses environmental and social issues

Energy,

Health +

Environment +

Social

Infrastructure

Programs

41%

45%

Consumer +

Safety +

Financial

Security

6%

8%

Based on Q2 2021 TTM financials released on August 3, 2021

Advisory +

Strategy

Program Management

Technology,

Analytics +

Engagement

4

Highlights from Q2 2021 Results

Strong financial performance

  • Organic growth of 7.7% in service revenue; 11% total revenue
    - Government and Commercial Energy had double-digit growth and accounted for 87% of total revenue
  • EPS and Non-GAAP EPS up 49% and 34% , respectively

Positive momentum heading into future periods

  • Expect Q3 and Q4 2021 performance to be similar to Q2
  • 60% of H1 2021 service revenue derived from ICF's work in markets expected to grow at least 10% in aggregate
    - IT Modernization, Public Health, Disaster Management, Utility Consulting and Climate, Energy & Infrastructure
  • ICF's domain expertise closely aligned with Biden Administration priorities
  • TTM book-to-bill of 1.48, highest in recent memory
  • Record business development pipeline of $7.2 billion (up $1 billion from end Q1 2021)

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 18:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 571 M - -
Net income 2021 77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 1 703 M 1 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 77,0%
