ICF International : Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Presentation 765.8 KB

John Wasson - Chairman, President and CEO Bettina Welsh - CFO
August 11, 2021
Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.
ICF: A professional + technology services firm
Serve a roster of government clients with social + environmental missions, energy utilities + commercial clients
Leverage deep domain expertise to achieve superior results for clients
Deliver strong cross- cutting capabilities in technology + engagement
Benefit from visibility of a substantial backlog + growth profile of commercial revenues
A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions
Synergy in markets + capabilities
ICF's work across core service areas including climate, energy efficiency, disaster management, public health and social programs addresses environmental and social issues
Energy,
Health +
Environment +
Social
Infrastructure
Programs
41%
45%
Consumer +
Safety +
Financial
Security
6%
8%
Based on Q2 2021 TTM financials released on August 3, 2021
Advisory +
Strategy
Program Management
Technology,
Analytics +
Engagement
Highlights from Q2 2021 Results
Strong financial performance
Organic growth of 7.7% in service revenue; 11% total revenue - Government and Commercial Energy had double-digit growth and accounted for 87% of total revenue
EPS and Non-GAAP EPS up 49% and 34% , respectively
Positive momentum heading into future periods
Expect Q3 and Q4 2021 performance to be similar to Q2
60% of H1 2021 service revenue derived from ICF's work in markets expected to grow at least 10% in aggregate - IT Modernization, Public Health, Disaster Management, Utility Consulting and Climate, Energy & Infrastructure
ICF's domain expertise closely aligned with Biden Administration priorities
TTM book-to-bill of 1.48, highest in recent memory
Record business development pipeline of $7.2 billion (up $1 billion from end Q1 2021)
