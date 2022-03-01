Log in
    ICFI   US44925C1036

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
  Report
ICF International : Investor Presentation 4.5 MB

03/01/2022 | 03:29pm EST
Q4 2021

ICF Investor Presentation

March 2021

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.

2

ICF: A professional + technology services firm

_

Serve a roster of government clients with social + environmental missions, energy utilities + commercial clients

_

Leverage deep domain expertise to achieve superior results for clients

_

Deliver strong cross- cutting capabilities in technology + engagement

_

Benefit from visibility of a substantial backlog + growth profile of commercial revenues

A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions

3

Synergy in markets + capabilities

ICF's work across core service areas including climate, energy efficiency, disaster management, public health and social programs addresses environmental and social issues

Energy,

Health +

Environment +

Social

Infrastructure

Programs

42%

44%

Consumer +

Safety +

Financial

Security

7%

7%

Based on full-year 2021 financials released on February 24, 2022

Advisory +

Strategy

Program Management

Technology,

Analytics +

Engagement

4

Track record of strong revenue + EPS growth

Revenue:

Non-GAAP EPS:

5-year CAGR

5-year CAGR

5.6%

10.9%

5-year Total Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS CAGRs calculated over 2016-2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
