ICF International : Q3 2020 ICF Investor Presentation 2.8 MB

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
ICF International : Q3 2020 ICF Investor Presentation

11/11/2020 | 12:11pm EST

ICF Investor Presentation

November 2020

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.

ICF: A professional + technology services firm

Serve a roster of

Leverage

Deliver strong cross-

Benefit from

government clients

deep domain

cutting capabilities

visibility of a

with social +

expertise to achieve

in technology +

substantial backlog

environmental

superior results for

engagement

+ growth profile of

missions, energy

clients

commercial

utilities + commercial

revenues

clients

A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions

Synergy in markets +

capabilities Advisory +

Strategy

Program

Management

ICF's work across core service

Technology,

Analytics +

areas including climate, energy

Engagement

efficiency, disaster

management, public health and

social programs addresses

environmental and social issues

Energy, Environment + Infrastructure 43%

Consumer + Financial

7%

Health + Social Programs 42%

Safety + Security 8%

TTM through September 30, 2020



Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 17:10:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 472 M - -
Net income 2020 59,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 1 432 M 1 432 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 78,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 91,40 $
Last Close Price 75,94 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Wasson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhakar Kesavan Executive Chairman
James C. M. Morgan Chief-Business Operations
Bettina Garcia Welsh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.77%1 432
CINTAS CORPORATION35.08%37 527
TELEPERFORMANCE23.97%18 695
UNITED RENTALS23.42%15 096
EDENRED1.95%13 647
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.18%12 965
