ICF International : Q4 2022 ICF Earnings Transcript

FEBRUARY 28, 2023 / 9:30PM GMT, Q4 2022 ICF International Inc Earnings Call
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Barry M. Broadus ICF International, Inc. - Senior VP, Interim Principal Accounting Officer & CFO
John M. Wasson ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Joseph Anthony Vafi Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst
Marc Frye Riddick Sidoti & Company, LLC - Business and Consumer Services Analyst
Tobey O'Brien Sommer Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD
Lynn Morgen Advisiry Partners
PRESENTATION
Operator
Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 ICF Earnings Conference Call.
I will now turn the call over to Lynn Morgen of Advisiry Partners.
Lynn Morgen Advisiry Partners
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. With us today from ICF are John Wasson, Chair and CEO; and Barry Broadus, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief Operating Officer. During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. And I refer you to our February 28, 2023, press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.
In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of today. We anticipate that future developments will cause our views to change. Please consider the information presented in that light. We may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements made today, but specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. I will now turn the call over to ICF's CEO, John Wasson, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. John?
John M. Wasson ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Thank you, Lynn, and thank you all for participating today to review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and discuss our outlook for 2023. ICF's fourth quarter was an outstanding finish to 2022, which was a record year for the company across all key financial metrics. There are 5 key takeaways I'd like to highlight. First, our strong year-on-year increases in service revenue of 24% for the quarter and 15.8% for 2022, which reflected double-digit organic growth across our key growth markets in the aggregate, plus the impact of 2 -- of our 2 acquisitions that benefited revenues from federal government clients. Second, the substantial margin expansion we achieved, posting an adjusted EBITDA to service revenue margin of 16.3% for the fourth quarter and 14.9% for the year, up from 14.3% in 2021. Third, we had record contract awards for both the fourth quarter and full year, which resulted in a 12-monthbook-to-bill ratio of 1.32. Fourth, our robust operating cash flow, which supports our capital allocation priorities and fifth, our 2023 guidance for double-digit revenue growth, further margin expansion and GAAP and non-GAAP EPS of $4.90 and $6.30, respectively, at the midpoints.
These accomplishments are due in large part to the growth strategy we outlined in 2020 and the strategic decisions we've made since then to expand our investments and capabilities in markets in which we anticipated accelerated client spending and where ICF already had recognized experience and success.
These markets, namely IT modernization, public health, disaster management, utility consulting, and climate, environment and infrastructure services, accounted for approximately 55% of our service revenue at the end of 2020. Since that time, revenues from these markets have grown considerably through a combination of organic investments in people and technology, the completion of 3 sizable acquisitions over the past 3 years and the capture of initial revenue synergies. As a result, these high-growth markets represented approximately 75% of our service revenue as we exited 2022, and we expect this to increase for full year 2023.
FEBRUARY 28, 2023 / 9:30PM GMT, Q4 2022 ICF International Inc Earnings Call
In addition to driving service revenue growth, these investments have substantially expanded our margins together with various cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue increased from 13.7% in 2020 to 14.9% in 2022, and our guidance for 2023 anticipates a 15% margin, inclusive of investments to support future growth.
To fund this growth, we have taken on debt, which is in line with how we've built ICF. As in the past, after we have levered up, we have used strong cash flow to repay debt, and in the fourth quarter of 2022, we repaid approximately $145 million in debt, bringing our adjusted leverage ratio down to 2.86 at year-end.
Additionally, we were able to mitigate the impact of higher interest expense on our financial results. As expected, offsets like lower facility costs, administration efficiencies and effective tax strategies enabled us to report substantial growth in non-GAAP EPS for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, and the midpoint of our 2023 non-GAAP EPS guidance points to 9.2% year-on-year growth.
Looking across our client categories, there are several highlights worth noting. Revenues from federal government clients increased 45.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, comprised of 15.4% organic growth plus the contributions from our Creative and SemanticBits acquisitions. IT modernization and public health, 2 of our key areas of focus in the federal arena, continue to show strong growth.
One of our most notable contract awards in the fourth quarter was a new $160 million task order with the National Institute of Health National Cancer Center that demonstrates the success of combining deep health domain expertise and leading-edge technology solutions plus extensive experience supporting the client.
Further, the fiscal year '23 Omnibus appropriations included significant agency-level IT modernization investments and additional funding for the Technology Modernization Fund.
Both our IT modernization and public health work will also benefit from the $9 billion in additional 2023 discretionary appropriations to our largest client, the Department of Health and Human Services, as increased funding is going to agencies where ICF is well positioned, notably the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Substance and Abuse and Mental Health Services administration, the Administration for Children and Families and the Food and Drug Administration.
In addition to the 2023 appropriations, our federal government revenues will benefit from the IIJA and later the IRA, which provide ICF with multiyear growth opportunities to capitalize on our long-standing credentials in clean energy, climate and infrastructure.
Revenues from state and local governments increased 7% in the fourth quarter, reflecting year-on-year growth in both disaster management and environmental services in support of infrastructure projects. During the year, our teams in Puerto Rico disbursed more than $1.4 billion in FEMA funding and we were the market leader in issuing CDBG grants to homeowners. As I mentioned last quarter, ICF won a $51.4 million award to continue to support the continuing household recovery on the island and we're tracking a number of procurements in 2023 where we believe that we are well positioned and competitive. We're also very active in Texas, and our position there in environmental services has been enhanced by the Blanton acquisition, which we closed in September of last year.
Revenues from commercial energy clients increased 17% in the fourth quarter, reflecting substantial growth across all services. We saw robust demand from utility clients for energy efficiency, electrification, flexible load management and distributed energy services programs. Additionally, demand for our energy advisory services related to renewables and clean energy remains strong and will increase with the significant IRA incentives, once the associated rules and guidance come out later this year.
Revenue comparisons in our international government business in the fourth quarter were impacted primarily by the completion in early 2022 of a short-term project with significant pass-through revenues and currency translations related to the euro and the British pound. We have continued to win multiyear contracts and have an active business development pipeline, leading us to expect mid-single-digit growth in this client category in 2023.
FEBRUARY 28, 2023 / 9:30PM GMT, Q4 2022 ICF International Inc Earnings Call
Our climate, environmental and infrastructure services, which cut across all of our client categories, continue to experience positive momentum. The IIJA and IRA have created a uniquely favorable public policy and economic environment that has increased the number and value of renewable power, electric transmission, electric vehicle and innovative fuel projects across the country. These projects can be large and take time to come to fruition, but we expect them to provide significant growth opportunities for ICF in the coming years.
After a fourth quarter of record contract awards, we ended 2022 with a business development pipeline of over $8.5 billion, 20% higher than 1 year ago, in part due to revenue synergy opportunities related to the 2 larger acquisitions that we completed in 2022. The pipeline presents a diverse set of opportunities across our government and commercial clients that includes only a modest dollar amount associated with IIJA and IRA-related projects, which we expect to increase as the year progresses.
Also, in mid-January we announced the formation of a new group focused on increasing the company's technology capabilities and maintaining our growth momentum in the federal IT modernization arena, to be led by Mark Lee as Chief Technology Executive. As part of this, Mark will also oversee a new company-wide Chief Technology Officer organization that will help drive further technology growth and innovation across all of ICF's markets.
In summary, our 2022 results demonstrate how well aligned ICF's domain expertise and expanded implementation capabilities are with the spending priorities of government and commercial clients. Additionally, our performance in 2022 and our guidance for 2023 have put us on track to achieve the long-term financial goals we outlined in our May 2022 Investor Day, namely, to achieve high single-digit organic service revenue growth through 2024, driven by our 5 key growth areas, drive double-digit total revenue growth by adding acquisitions that are a strong cultural fit and offer revenue and earnings synergies, and by the end of 2024, increase adjusted EBITDA to approximately $245 million. Operator, I'd now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Barry Broadus, for a financial review. Barry?
Barry M. Broadus ICF International, Inc. - Senior VP, Interim Principal Accounting Officer & CFO
Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. I will now provide an overview of our strong fourth quarter and full year performance that resulted in a record year for ICF and review our 2023 guidance. Our fourth quarter total revenue increased 22.6% to $475.6 million, and our service revenue was up 24% to $339.1 million, which [was] led by strong year-over-year revenue performance from our federal, state and local and commercial energy client categories. Pass-through revenue for the fourth quarter accounted for 28.7% of total revenue, which was in line with our expectations and slightly lower than the 29.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year to 36.9% on total revenue and on service revenue, improved 10 basis points to 51.8%. Indirect and selling expense decreased 280 basis points as a percentage of service revenue to 34.9%, down from 37.7% in the same period last year on an adjusted basis. This improvement reflects the benefit from our work to reduce facility-related expenses and increased scale, as our indirect expenses increased by 19.4% on a year-over-year basis, which was at a slower pace than our year-on-year service revenue growth of 24%.
Our fourth quarter interest expense was $9.2 million, $6.8 million above last year's level, reflecting both our higher debt balances related to our recent acquisitions and higher interest rates. As I mentioned on our last call, we continue to successfully offset a significant portion of this higher interest expense through various cost-reduction initiatives, including lower facility costs, higher utilization, managing our other nondirect billable expenses and executing on our tax efficiency strategies.
EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $36.9 million, an increase of 38.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Our adjusted EBITDA was $55.2 million which is 45.1% above 2021's fourth quarter. Primarily for the same reasons I just mentioned, we delivered a fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue of 16.3%, 240 basis points ahead of the comparable period last year.
Our fourth quarter 2022 net income was $8.9 million or $0.47 on a per diluted share basis. This number includes $13.6 million or $0.72 per share in tax effected charges, mainly reflecting our strategic decision to reduce the office space associated with our commercial marketing services business. In last year's fourth quarter, we reported net income of $12.1 million or $0.63 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.43 in tax-effected special charges. Conversely, this year's fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS increased 31.1% to $1.56, up from $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
FEBRUARY 28, 2023 / 9:30PM GMT, Q4 2022 ICF International Inc Earnings Call
I will now briefly review our full year 2022 results. Service revenue increased 15.8% to $1.29 billion, and total revenue was up 14.6% to $1.78 billion. On a constant currency basis, total revenue would have been approximately $14 million higher or up nearly an additional
1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $191.8 million, representing a 20.6% increase over the $159 million in 2021. The 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue increased 60 basis points to 14.9% compared to the 14.3% in 2021.
GAAP EPS totaled $3.38 per diluted share and included $24.9 million or $1.31 per share in tax-affected special charges, which primarily consisted of facility, severance and M&A-related costs. In 2021, GAAP EPS was $3.72 per diluted share, including $0.63 of tax-affected special charges. For full year 2022, our non-GAAP EPS increased 19.7% to $5.77 per share.
We're very pleased with our success in enhancing our profitability. In addition to the actions I mentioned earlier, we're implementing multiyear tax strategies that we anticipate will allow us to maintain an annual tax rate of approximately 23.5%.
Our full year operating cash flow was $162.2 million as we benefited from approximately $30 million related to the timing of collections and disbursements. For 2023, we estimate our operating cash flow will be approximately $150 million.
Our full year capital expenditures totaled $24.5 million, in line with our expectations and reflects our investments in facilities, technology and software. Days sales outstanding for the quarter improved to 71 days as compared to 76 days in last year's fourth quarter, benefitting from the timing I previously mentioned.
We were able to utilize our robust cash flow to make significant reduction in our debt balance in the fourth quarter. We ended the year with $556.3 million of debt, a reduction of $145.4 million from our third quarter debt balance of $701.7 million. This reduction brought our adjusted leverage ratio down to 2.86 at year-end. This represents an improvement of approximately 1 turn since last quarter.
Additionally, given this debt reduction and the additional hedges we've put in place since the end of the year, our fixed versus floating debt ratio equates to approximately 50% of our year-end debt balance.
ICF's capital allocation strategy remains the same. We will continue to prioritize debt repayment while maintaining our dividend policy and repurchasing shares to offset the impact of our employee incentive programs. In 2022, we repurchased 176,375 shares at an average price of $96.18 per share. As of year-end, we had $112 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization program.
Today, we also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on April 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 24, 2023.
I will conclude my remarks with providing additional guidance metrics for 2023 to assist you with your modeling. Our depreciation and amortization is expected to range from $23 million to $25 million. Amortization of intangibles should be approximately $36 million. Interest expense will range from $32 million to $34 million. As I mentioned, our full year tax rate will be approximately 23.5%, with the first half of 2023 being approximately 28%. We expect a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 19.1 million, and our capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $26 million and $28 million. And with that, I will turn the call back over to John for his closing remarks.
John M. Wasson ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Well, thank you, Barry. As noted in our earnings release, we expect 2023 to be another year of record performance for ICF supported by a backlog of $3.9 billion and a robust business development pipeline. We expect full-year service revenue to be in the range of $1.405 billion and $1.465 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 11.6% at the midpoint. And as I said earlier, we expect our key growth markets to continue to increase as a percentage of service revenue. Pass-through revenues are anticipated at approximately 27% of total revenue of 2023, implying total revenue of $1.93 billion to $2 billion. These numbers take into account the $13 million in revenue associated with the commercial marketing business we exited in the 2022 third quarter. EBITDA is estimated to range from $210 million to $220 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue is expected to be approximately 15%. GAAP EPS is projected at $4.75 to $5.05 exclusive of special charges, and non-GAAP EPS is expected to range from $6.15 to $6.45, representing increases of 45% and 9.2%, respectively, over 2022 at the midpoints.
As we noted in our earnings release, ICF received several important recognitions in 2022, of which we're very proud. Being included in
