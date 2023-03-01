ICF International : Q4 2022 ICF Earnings Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Barry M. Broadus ICF International, Inc. - Senior VP, Interim Principal Accounting Officer & CFO

John M. Wasson ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Joseph Anthony Vafi Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

Marc Frye Riddick Sidoti & Company, LLC - Business and Consumer Services Analyst

Tobey O'Brien Sommer Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD

Lynn Morgen Advisiry Partners

PRESENTATION

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 ICF Earnings Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions).

I will now turn the call over to Lynn Morgen of Advisiry Partners. Lynn, you may begin.

Lynn Morgen Advisiry Partners

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. With us today from ICF are John Wasson, Chair and CEO; and Barry Broadus, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief Operating Officer. During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. And I refer you to our February 28, 2023, press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.

In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of today. We anticipate that future developments will cause our views to change. Please consider the information presented in that light. We may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements made today, but specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. I will now turn the call over to ICF's CEO, John Wasson, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. John?

John M. Wasson ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO

Thank you, Lynn, and thank you all for participating today to review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and discuss our outlook for 2023. ICF's fourth quarter was an outstanding finish to 2022, which was a record year for the company across all key financial metrics. There are 5 key takeaways I'd like to highlight. First, our strong year-on-year increases in service revenue of 24% for the quarter and 15.8% for 2022, which reflected double-digit organic growth across our key growth markets in the aggregate, plus the impact of 2 -- of our 2 acquisitions that benefited revenues from federal government clients. Second, the substantial margin expansion we achieved, posting an adjusted EBITDA to service revenue margin of 16.3% for the fourth quarter and 14.9% for the year, up from 14.3% in 2021. Third, we had record contract awards for both the fourth quarter and full year, which resulted in a 12-monthbook-to-bill ratio of 1.32. Fourth, our robust operating cash flow, which supports our capital allocation priorities and fifth, our 2023 guidance for double-digit revenue growth, further margin expansion and GAAP and non-GAAP EPS of $4.90 and $6.30, respectively, at the midpoints.

These accomplishments are due in large part to the growth strategy we outlined in 2020 and the strategic decisions we've made since then to expand our investments and capabilities in markets in which we anticipated accelerated client spending and where ICF already had recognized experience and success.

These markets, namely IT modernization, public health, disaster management, utility consulting, and climate, environment and infrastructure services, accounted for approximately 55% of our service revenue at the end of 2020. Since that time, revenues from these markets have grown considerably through a combination of organic investments in people and technology, the completion of 3 sizable acquisitions over the past 3 years and the capture of initial revenue synergies. As a result, these high-growth markets represented approximately 75% of our service revenue as we exited 2022, and we expect this to increase for full year 2023.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

2