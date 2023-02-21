ICF International : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 17, 2023

ICF International, Inc.

Delaware 001-33045 22-3661438
1902 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, Virginia 20190

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

ICF International, Inc. (the "Company") previously reported that, on June 10, 2016, the State of Louisiana, through the Division of Administration, filed suit in Louisiana state court broadly alleging breach of contract by ICF Emergency Management Services, L.L.C. ("ICF"), a subsidiary of the Company. In the litigation, the State alleged that ICF breached its contract with the Louisiana Office of Community Development in connection with the Road Home Program, which was established in 2006 with the primary intention of helping homeowners and landlords of small rental properties affected by Hurricanes Rita and Katrina.

ICF and the State have now resolved all matters related to the litigation and the Road Home Program. As a result of the resolution and consistent with the position maintained by the Company, the Company expects that the resolution of this matter will be immaterial to its financial statements.

