ICF International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) The reporting person is voluntarily reporting the acquisition of shares of the issuer's common stock pursuant to the ICF International, Inc. 2006 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the ESPP), for the ESPP purchase period of January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022. This transaction is also exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3(c).

(2) The Offering Period (as defined in the ESPP) ended on June 30, 2022, and the shares were acquired on the last business day of the Offering Period.