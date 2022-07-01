Log in
    ICFI   US44925C1036

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
94.79 USD   -0.22%
04:13pICF INTERNATIONAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:08pICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08:41aBerenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
ICF International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Lee Rodney Mark Jr.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ICF International, Inc. [ICFI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive Vice President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
9300 LEE HIGHWAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FAIRFAX VA 22031
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Lee Rodney Mark Jr.
9300 LEE HIGHWAY

FAIRFAX, VA22031

Executive Vice President
Signatures
/s/ James E. Daniel, Attorney-in-fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person is voluntarily reporting the acquisition of shares of the issuer's common stock pursuant to the ICF International, Inc. 2006 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the ESPP), for the ESPP purchase period of January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022. This transaction is also exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3(c).
(2) The Offering Period (as defined in the ESPP) ended on June 30, 2022, and the shares were acquired on the last business day of the Offering Period.
(3) In accordance with the ESPP, these shares were purchase at a price not less than ninety-five percent (95%) of the per share fair market value of the Common Shares (as defined in the ESPP) as of June 30, 2022, the last trading day prior to the end of the Offering Period.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
