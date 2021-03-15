ICF International : » 2020 Annual & Sustainability Report

1

Company at a glance In 2020, our workforce included: In 2020, Halliburton employed: Nationalities 130 Employees 40,938 Global Locations North America Europe / Eurasia / Sub-Saharan Africa 233 2020 HeadcountMajor Technology Centers 2020 HeadcountMajor Technology Centers 2020 HeadcountMajor Technology Center 2020 HeadcountMajor Technology Centers

Introduction

Table of Contents Inside Front Cover: Company at a Glance 4 Financial Highlights 38 SOCIAL 5 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Highlights

39 Health and safety

45 employment

49 training and development 6 Letter to Stakeholders

53 diversity and inclusion 10 Covid-19 response

57 local communities

62 human rights 12 Mission, Values & Guiding Principles for Sustainability

64 ENVIRONMENTAL 13 Materiality-Based approach to esg 65 climate change and emissions reduction 70 Sustainable Energy Innovations 75 Environmental Management

16 Stakeholder Engagement 80 APPENDIX

18 Governance 81 Data Tables

19 Corporate Governance 85 GRI Standards Content Index

23 Risk Management

27 Ethics and compliance 89 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Table

30 Anti-Bribery, anti-corruption and fair competition 90 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals TABLE

32 Supply chain governance 91 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures TABLE

36 Public Policy 92 Awards & Recognitions

93 ABOUT THE REPORT

financial Highlights Topic (Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) and shares, except per share data) 20181 20191 20201 Revenue $ 23,995 $ 22,408 $ 14,445 Total Operating Expenses $ (21,528) $ (22,856) $ (16,881) Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,467 $ (448) $ (2,436) Income (Loss) Before Taxes $ 1,814 $ (1,122) $ (3,220) Amounts Attributable to Company Shareholders: Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1,656 $ (1,131) $ (2,945) Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $ 1.89 $ (1.29) $ (3.34) Cash Dividends Per Share $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.315 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 877 875 881 Net Working Capital2 $ 6,349 $ 6,334 $ 5,054 Total Assets $ 25,982 $ 25,377 $ 20,680 Total Debt $ 10,344 $ 10,327 $ 9,827 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 9,544 $ 8,025 $ 4,983 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $ 3,157 $ 2,445 $ 1,881 Capital Expenditures $ 2,026 $ 1,530 $ 728 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $ 1,606 $ 1,625 $ 1,058 Total Capitalization3 $ 19,888 $ 18,352 $ 14,810 Debt to Total Capitalization4 52% 56% 66% Introduction

1. Reported results during these periods include impairments and other charges of USD 3.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020; USD 2.5 billion for the year ended

December 31, 2019; and USD 265 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

2.

Working capital is deﬁned as total current assets less total current liabilities.

3. Total capitalization is deﬁned as total debt plus total shareholders' equity.

4. Debt to total capitalization is deﬁned as the total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total shareholders' equity.

Geographic Diversity

Stable Free Cash Flow

020

2020 20 20128018 20129019 19%:

In 2020, Halliburton earned the majority of our revenue internationally. We reset our earnings power and improved margins in several key end markets, despite the activity slowdowns.

2018

2019 2020

11.4%

2009-14

Operating Cash Flow (millions USD)Halliburton generated over $1.1 billion of free cash flow* in 2020, demonstrating our ability to generate consistent free cash flow in different business environments.

Capital Efficiency

beyond

% of RevenueLeveraging new materials and design approaches, as well as digital innovation, Halliburton has significantly reduced our CAPEX requirements and extended the life of our equipment.

* Management believes that free cash flow, defined as "operating cash flows" less "capital expenditures," is an important liquidity measure that is useful to investors and management for assessing the Company's ability to generate cash.