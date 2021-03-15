ICF International : » 2020 Annual & Sustainability Report
Companyat a glance
In 2020, our workforce included:
In 2020, Halliburton employed:
Nationalities
130
Employees
40,938
Global Locations
North America
Europe / Eurasia / Sub-Saharan Africa
233
2020 Headcount
2020 Headcount
2020 Headcount
2020 Headcount
Introduction
Table ofContents
Inside Front Cover:Company at a Glance
4Financial Highlights
38SOCIAL
5Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Highlights
39Health and safety
45employment
49training and development
6Letter to Stakeholders
53diversity and inclusion
10Covid-19 response
57local communities
62human rights
12Mission, Values & Guiding Principles for Sustainability
64ENVIRONMENTAL
13Materiality-Based approach to esg
65climate change and emissions reduction
70Sustainable Energy Innovations
75Environmental Management
16Stakeholder Engagement
80APPENDIX
18 Governance
81Data Tables
19Corporate Governance
85GRI Standards Content Index
23Risk Management
27Ethics and compliance
89Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Table
30Anti-Bribery, anti-corruption and fair competition
90United Nations Sustainable Development Goals TABLE
32Supply chain governance
91Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures TABLE
36Public Policy
92Awards & Recognitions
93ABOUT THE REPORT
financialHighlights
Topic (Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) and shares, except per share data)
20181
20191
20201
Revenue
$
23,995
$
22,408
$
14,445
Total Operating Expenses
$
(21,528)
$
(22,856)
$
(16,881)
Operating Income (Loss)
$
2,467
$
(448)
$
(2,436)
Income (Loss) Before Taxes
$
1,814
$
(1,122)
$
(3,220)
Amounts Attributable to Company Shareholders:
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$
1,656
$
(1,131)
$
(2,945)
Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations
$
1.89
$
(1.29)
$
(3.34)
Cash Dividends Per Share
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.315
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
877
875
881
Net Working Capital2
$
6,349
$
6,334
$
5,054
Total Assets
$
25,982
$
25,377
$
20,680
Total Debt
$
10,344
$
10,327
$
9,827
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
9,544
$
8,025
$
4,983
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
$
3,157
$
2,445
$
1,881
Capital Expenditures
$
2,026
$
1,530
$
728
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
$
1,606
$
1,625
$
1,058
Total Capitalization3
$
19,888
$
18,352
$
14,810
Debt to Total Capitalization4
52%
56%
66%
Introduction
1. Reported results during these periods include impairments and other charges of USD 3.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020; USD 2.5 billion for the year ended
December 31, 2019; and USD 265 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
2.
Working capital is deﬁned as total current assets less total current liabilities.
3.Total capitalization is deﬁned as total debt plus total shareholders' equity.
4.Debt to total capitalization is deﬁned as the total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total shareholders' equity.
Geographic Diversity
Stable Free Cash Flow
020
2020 20 20128018 2012901919%:
In 2020, Halliburton earned the majority of ourrevenue internationally. We reset our earnings power and improved margins in several key end markets, despite the activity slowdowns.
2018
2019 2020
11.4%
2009-14
Operating Cash Flow (millions USD)Halliburton generated over $1.1 billion of free cash flow*in 2020, demonstrating our ability to generate consistentfree cash flow in different business environments.
Capital Efficiency
beyond
% of RevenueLeveraging new materials and design approaches, as well as digital innovation, Halliburton has significantly reduced our CAPEX requirements and extended the life of our equipment.
* Management believes that free cash flow, defined as "operating cash flows" less "capital expenditures," is an important liquidity measure that is useful to investors and management for assessing the Company's ability to generate cash.
