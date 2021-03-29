Log in
ICF International, Inc.    ICFI

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
ICF International : Launches Decarbonization Planning Platform

03/29/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
FAIRFAX, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced the launch of CO₂Sight™, a proprietary strategic planning and analytics platform to help utilities and government agencies more effectively plan for decarbonization and carbon emission commitments.

CO₂Sight combines predictive models and more than four decades of ICF experience in the energy sector with multisectoral approaches for climate planning into one cohesive, flexible platform. Paired with ICF's expert consultants, the data visualization and analytics platform helps organizations understand interdependencies and develop actionable strategies to meet aggressive decarbonization and net-zero program goals.

CO₂Sight's data visualization dashboard provides a comprehensive view into how specific policies, technologies and behaviors will impact outcomes. The platform supports intelligent modeling of factors including costs, revenue, power supply and demand, air quality and public health, greenhouse gas emissions, job creation and more. Armed with predictive insights, government and utility planners have a roadmap for making more effective and informed investment, planning and policy decisions.

'From customer behavior to renewables to weather and climate-related impacts, utility executives need a clear view into how external forces are affecting every aspect of their business and system operations as well as their net-zero commitments,' said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure group lead. 'Similarly, public sector agencies are looking for ways to meet aggressive decarbonization goals while still promoting economic growth, equity and other policy objectives. CO₂Sight enables decisionmakers in both sectors to confidently compare and visualize pathways for achieving program objectives.'

The platform is built on decades of experience designing and delivering policies and programs that increase energy efficiency; transform energy systems; and support transportation, agricultural and industrial emission reductions.

Home to one of the world's leading energy, climate and environment consulting practices, ICF works with business, government and nonprofit organizations to design policies and programs that reduce carbon emissions and build resilience. With industry-leading insights and analytics, ICF leads the way in developing proactive strategies for building sustainability and resilience.

Read more about CO₂Sight, and ICF's energy and decarbonization services.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are 'forward-looking statements' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the 'Risk Factors' section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icf-launches-decarbonization-planning-platform-301257676.html

SOURCE ICF

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 20:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
