ICF International : Launches Decarbonization Planning Platform

FAIRFAX, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced the launch of CO₂Sight™, a proprietary strategic planning and analytics platform to help utilities and government agencies more effectively plan for decarbonization and carbon emission commitments.

CO₂Sight combines predictive models and more than four decades of ICF experience in the energy sector with multisectoral approaches for climate planning into one cohesive, flexible platform. Paired with ICF's expert consultants, the data visualization and analytics platform helps organizations understand interdependencies and develop actionable strategies to meet aggressive decarbonization and net-zero program goals.

CO₂Sight's data visualization dashboard provides a comprehensive view into how specific policies, technologies and behaviors will impact outcomes. The platform supports intelligent modeling of factors including costs, revenue, power supply and demand, air quality and public health, greenhouse gas emissions, job creation and more. Armed with predictive insights, government and utility planners have a roadmap for making more effective and informed investment, planning and policy decisions.

'From customer behavior to renewables to weather and climate-related impacts, utility executives need a clear view into how external forces are affecting every aspect of their business and system operations as well as their net-zero commitments,' said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure group lead. 'Similarly, public sector agencies are looking for ways to meet aggressive decarbonization goals while still promoting economic growth, equity and other policy objectives. CO₂Sight enables decisionmakers in both sectors to confidently compare and visualize pathways for achieving program objectives.'

The platform is built on decades of experience designing and delivering policies and programs that increase energy efficiency; transform energy systems; and support transportation, agricultural and industrial emission reductions.

Home to one of the world's leading energy, climate and environment consulting practices, ICF works with business, government and nonprofit organizations to design policies and programs that reduce carbon emissions and build resilience. With industry-leading insights and analytics, ICF leads the way in developing proactive strategies for building sustainability and resilience.

Read more about CO₂Sight, and ICF's energy and decarbonization services.

