  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ICF International, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ICFI   US44925C1036

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
98.63 USD   -0.86%
04:32pICF INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pICF to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
PR
ICF International : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference - Form 8-K

08/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
ICF to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

FAIRFAX, Va. - August 5, 2022-ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced its participation at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference. ICF Chair and Chief Executive Officer John Wasson and Executive Vice President for Energy, Environment and Infrastructure Anne Choate will present at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 10.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/icfi/2421225. The replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About ICF

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Investor information contact:
Lynn Morgen, AdvisIRy Partners, lynn.morgen@advisiry.com, +1.212.750.5800

or

David Gold, AdvisIRy Partners, david.gold@advisiry.com, +1.212.750.5800

Company information contact:
Lauren Dyke, ICF, lauren.dyke@icf.com, +1.571.373.5577

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:29:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
